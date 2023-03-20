Having hired auditors Deloitte to survey his portfolio of companies, which could help to accelerate a proposed takeover of Sheffield United, Dozy Mmobuosi has begun following the club’s current owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on social media.

Although the Nigerian businessman’s decision to retweet a message from Prince Abdullah - congratulating Paul Heckingbottom’s side on reaching the FA Cup semi-finals - is not itself significant, when considered against the backdrop of his attempt to purchase United, some observers will interpret it as a sign that relations between the two men remain cordial despite the protracted process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month it emerged that the English Football League had asked for more information about Mmobuosi’s proof and source of funding before deciding whether or not to approve his bid. The Star understands the 43-year-old provided this soon after the request was issued, with the governing body now scrutinising the documentation he provided before deciding whether or not to give the greenlight.

The EFL has beefed-up its owners and directors test, which anyone seeking to become a “relevant person” at one of its members must pass, in recent years. Government plans to establish an independent football regulator also have also placed the game’s leaders under greater scrutiny, with the EFL also investigating the situation at Charlton Athletic, where a group of investors claim they entered into a legally-binding agreement to buy-out Thomas Sandgaard before the Dane withdrew from negotiations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News that Mmobuosi has tasked a globally respected name like Deloitte to undertake an objective evaluation of his firm Tingo Inc will have been noted by the EFL’s governance and financial experts.

Second in the Championship table, United will face Manchester City at Wembley next month after beating Blackburn Rovers 3-2 in the last eight of the competition yesterday. Having twice trailed Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men during an epic quarter-final, United advanced thanks to an own goal by Sam Gallagher and strikes from Oli McBurnie and Tommy Doyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United, second in the Championship and preparing for an FA Cup semi-final, are the subject of a proposed takeover: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Mmobuosi attended their league victory over Reading a fortnight ago, watching the match from the directors’ box at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Dozy Mmobuosi wants to buy Sheffield United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozy Mmobuosi is now following Sheffield United's owner on social media: SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images