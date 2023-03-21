Sheffield United could have more than dozen players on international duty ahead of next month’s return to Championship action, with Ismaila Coulibaly receiving his first senior call-up for Mali and Jayden Bogle among those placed on stand-by for their respective countries.

Although Paul Heckingbottom has welcomed their selections, stressing that it is a sign of the continued progress the club has made since his appointment 16 months ago, the sight of so many members of his squad dispersing across the globe has condemned the manager and his coaching staff to a nervous wait ahead of next month's return to Championship action. Second in the table ahead of April 1st’s visit to Norwich City and having also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester City at Wembley shortly, Heckingbottom can ill-afford to lose any of his senior performers at such a critical stage of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together with assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester, who is responsible for overseeing player development at Bramall Lane, the 45-year-old has ringed a number of key dates in his diary as he hopes all of those likely to be in action report back to the Randox Health Academy unscathed.

Like Bogle, who will be summoned into the England under-21 squad if Lee Carsley’s squad experiences any injuries, Oliver Arblaster and Sai Sachdev have been warned to be ready for action if the under-19’s or under-18’s respectively suffer the same fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow: John Egan, a near ever-present for United this term, is expected to start the Republic of Ireland’s friendly against Latvia in Dublin. Enda Stevens, his compatriot and team mate, has been overlooked by Stephen Kenny this time around as he works his way back to fitness following a long lay off. Ciaran Clark has also suffered the same fate despite being selected on the bench by Heckingbottom in recent weeks.

Daniel Jebbison is in line to win his latest England under-20 cap during the first of three friendlies they will play as part of their preparations for this summer’s World Cup. Germany are the opponents, with the match being staged at Manchester City’s Academy Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United duo Sander Berge (left) and John Egan have both been selected by their respective countries: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Thursday 23rd March: Another member of United’s rearguard, Anel Ahmedhodzic, could feature for Bosnia and Herzegovina when they begin their qualifying campaign for the next European Championships. The fixture takes place in Zenica. Faruk Hadzibegic’s squad have also been paired with Slovakia, Portugal, Luxembourg and Lichtenstein in Group J.

Friday 24th March: After impressing for Senegal at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, Iliman Ndiaye has been named in the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions’ squad for their game against Mozambique in Dakar. The two sides are first and second in their group respectively as they attempt to qualify for next year’s finals which are being hosted by Ivory Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having rejoined United from a spell on loan with their sister club Beerschot last summer, Coulibaly could be in line to win his first senior cap for Mali when they contest the first instalment of a double-header against Gambia. Eric Chelle’s men face their west African rivals, again in AFCON qualifying, in Barnako.

George Baldock, who has impressed on his last two outings for United, has again been selected by Greece. They begin their latest EURO qualifying campaign with an away game against Gibralter, who have hired the Estadio Algarve for the match.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye has been called up again by Senegal: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Saturday 25th March: United midfielder Sander Berge is part of Norway’s plans for their Euro qualifier against Spain, which takes place in Malaga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, on loan from City, are in line to represent England’s under-21’s in a friendly against France at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Depending upon events over the coming days, Bogle could join them in the Midlands.

Meanwhile, United goalkeeper Adam Davies has been named in the Wales party which faces Croatia in Split. That match marks the start of their campaign to reach another Euro finals tournament.

Thirty miles down the coast from Berge and company, Jebbison and his under-20 counterparts face the USA in Marbella.

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United also represents Bosnia and Herzegovina: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday 26th March: Ahmedhodzic and his fellow Bosnians will make their second outing of their qualifying campaign with a trip to Bratislava, where they face Slovakia.

Monday 27th March: Egan and Baldock could both be in action today. Ireland begin their European Championship qualifying campaign with a tough-looking clash against World Cup finalists France at the Aviva Stadium Dublin. That could see the United defender come up against the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Joules Kounde.

Baldock and Greece meet Lithuania in the friendly at the AEK Stadium.

Tuesday 28th March: Doyle and McAtee are scheduled to travel to London for another England under-21 friendly, this time against Croatia at Fulham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ndiaye and his Senegalese team mates meet Mozambique again, this time in Maputo, where they will look to take another step towards defending their AFCON crown.

Coulibaly and his fellow Malians face Gambia once more, although the hosts’ have switched the match to Morocco as part of a long-standing agreement with the north Africans as the ground they originally designated does not meet Confederation of African Football standards.

Ismaila Coulibaly of Sheffield United has been drafted into Mali's senior squad for the first time: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Berge will travel with Norway to Georgia for their second Group A encounter, ahead of forthcoming clashes with Scotland and Cyprus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad