Sheffield United's could make progress on contracts if they receive permission first

Sheffield United can still make contract offers to existing members of their squad or trigger extension clauses contained within a player’s current agreement despite being under a transfer embargo, The Star has been told, providing they receive approval from the English Football League.

James Shield
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:05 GMT
Eleven of Bramall Lane’s leading names could be set to leave the club at the end of a campaign which saw Paul Heckingbottom’s side enter the international break ranked second in the Championship table and preparing for an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City. With James McAtee, Tommy Doyle and Ciaran Clark also approaching the end of their season long loans, the United manager has spoken on numerous occasions of late about the need to begin laying plans for the future regardless of which division his team finds itself competing next term.

Most Popular

Despite being prohibited from drafting in reinforcements during the January window after failing to keep up with their repayments on two historical transfer deals, United are still permitted to conclude negotiations with those about to become free agents if the EFL gives the go-ahead.

A regulation, contained within the governing body’s embargo reporting service, states: “Yes, clubs can offer new contracts to existing players, though this will be dependent upon the circumstances of the individual club and will be determined by the league.”

Dozy Mmobousi’s proposed takeover of United, which could see him replace Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the helm, has complicated the situation on the ground for Heckingbottom with directors unlikely to provide the go-ahead for any talks until the ownership situation is resolved. This is despite steps being taken towards lifting the ban on in-coming transfers in recent weeks, with officials privately hopeful the sanction will be removed soon.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is among those approaching the end of their contracts at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Leading goalscorer Oli McBurnie, Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham, Enda Stevens and Billy Sharp are among those whose futures in South Yorkshire remain uncertain, together with Ben Osborn, John Fleck, Daniel Jebbison and Ismaila Coulibaly, who recently received his first senior call-up for Mali.

Jack Robinson and Jack O’Connell, who has not featured for United since September 2020 due to injury, are also approaching the final two months of their contracts.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with captain Billy Sharp: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Striker Oliver McBurnie is reaching the end of his present agreement with Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
