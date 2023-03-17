Toby Perkins, the Member of Parliament for Chesterfield and Staveley and a well-known Sheffield United supporter, has met the club’s prospective new owner Dozy Mmobuosi to discuss his plans at Bramall Lane.

Although Perkins insisted he is not acting as a “cheerleader” for the Nigerian businessman or seeking to influence the English Football League into approving his proposed takeover, the shadow minister for skills and further education did describe himself as being “encouraged” by Mmobuosi’s claim to want greater engagement with followers of Paul Heckingbottom’s side and proposals to ensure there is a breadth of expertise at board level should he replace Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the helm.

Confirming he met with Mmobuosi to discuss broad themes rather than undertake a “forensic analysis” of his financial affairs - “That is down the league and it is something they are doing” - Perkins told The Star: “I’m not promoting or backing anyone. I was there to try and understand, to talk in general terms about what he hopes to do if he becomes owner, because I am a supporter of the club.”

“The EFL has its own job to do,” Perkins continued. “They will be looking at all the things they need to do. What I will say is that I was encouraged by the things Dozy and his associates, including his football advisor, told me they would like to do. That included plans for the training ground, fan engagement and the potential for global reach.”

The governing body’s investigation into both the proof and source of Mmobuosi’s funding remains on-going, after the 43-year-old was asked to clarify several details relating to his potential purchase last month. The founder and group chief executive of Tingo Inc - a company whose interests include agriculture, technology, food production and mobile telecommunications - Mmobuosi is also understood to have provided documentary evidence that the outstanding County Court Judgements, relating to rent issues on properties in Hertfordshire have now been removed. His associates insist these arose due to a series of misunderstandings, which were addressed before they were highlighted by the media.

Mmobuosi, who has told the EFL he is willing to answer any further questions they might have in order to try and speed up his buyout, attended United’s Championship victory over Reading earlier this month. Despite being second in the table and having reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, United are beset by monetary issues. Paul Heckingbottom’s squad has seen its preparations for a number of key games affected by the refusal of their employers to switch on the undersoil heating at their training complex, while cuts are believed to have been made to data services available to first team analysts. Earlier this year, United were placed under a transfer embargo which prevented Heckingbottom from bolstering his options at a critical stage of the campaign while there have been reports of debts owed to a number of external suppliers.

Dozy Mmobuosi wants to buy Sheffield United

“I spoke to Dozy about was how he viewed his role at the club and the football expertise he told me he wants to bring in,” Perkins said. “The EFL is doing what it has to do, which is for them and no one else. I was simply interested in what he (Mmobuosi) had to say.”

Toby Perkins MP and Sheffield United supporter

