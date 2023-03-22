News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
23 minutes ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
2 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
3 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
3 hours ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
18 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change

Former Sheffield United youngster moves on again after contract row

Six months after leaving Sheffield United to join Southend, Poland under-21 defender Kacper Lopata has been told he is free to depart the Essex club following a dispute over unpaid wages.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:10 GMT

MORE: Former Poland star’s amazing story

Lopata announced his exit from Roots Hall earlier this month, after being forced to wait more than 28 days for his January salary. Officials there lodged an appeal to the Football Association’s Contracts Disputes Tribunal after the National League ruled in the player’s favour. But this was rejected, meaning Lopata is now a free agent. In an apparent indication of the bitterness prompted by the row, the centre-half published a message on one of his social media accounts when the FA’s decision was announced. Referring to Southend’s owner and chairman Ron Martin, it read: ‘Kasp 2, Ron 0’. Martin recently announced he is exploring the possibility of selling his shareholding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MORE: ‘Disappointment’ at strange snub

Most Popular

Lopata made two senior appearances for United before deciding to agree a permanent transfer to Southend, where he had previously impressed on loan, in September. Speaking at the time, manager Paul Heckingbottom insisted he would have preferred to keep the player at Bramall Lane, revealing his employers had rejected an approach from an unnamed Polish top-flight side for him during the close season. But amid reports that Lopata had grown frustrated by a lack of first team opportunities and suggestions of a disagreement over his terms and conditions, which were privately denied by several members of United’s hierarchy, Heckingbottom conceded it would have been inadvisable to force him to stay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lopata featured 44 times in total for Southend, scoring once.

MORE: Upcoming opponents are dealt a blow

Kacper Lopata in action for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Kacper Lopata in action for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Kacper Lopata in action for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Former Sheffield United defender Kacper Lopata in action for his country: Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images
Former Sheffield United defender Kacper Lopata in action for his country: Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images
Former Sheffield United defender Kacper Lopata in action for his country: Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images
DisappointmentPolandPaul HeckingbottomSouthendEssexRon MartinNational LeagueOfficials