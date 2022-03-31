Fifth in the table with eight matches remaining, United contest one of only three away fixtures left on their calendar at Stoke City this weekend.

Unbeaten at home since October, Heckingbottom has acknowledged the fact that five of United’s games are on home soil should be a source of confidence for his squad as they attempt to qualify for the play-offs.

But speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to the bet365 Stadium, Heckingbottom said: “People look at the home form, and that’s good. But the three we’ve got away are going to be big, really big, for us as well.

“Every single game, we know we have to try and win. We’d rather have more at our place, as you’d expect. But we can’t forget the fact - and we won’t - that the other three are vitally important too. Just as important.”

United are expected to hand Filip Uremovic, the Croatia centre-half, his debut against City. After suspending his contract with Rubin Kazan following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Uremovic agreed a short term transfer to Bramall Lane when Heckingbottom moved to bolster his injury-hit defence.

Paul Heckingbottom has issued a reminder about the fixture calendar: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Coaching staff could also confirm if captain Billy Sharp, who damaged a hamstring during the recent victory over Barnsley, will be available for selection in Staffordshire.

With only six points separating his team from 11th placed Coventry City, Heckingbottom said: “If we win all eight, we know we are in there. The chances of doing that, winning them all, is slim. But that’s going to be the intention. Whatever happens, we mustn’t change our approach.”

“We’re not going to divert from that,” he added. “We’ve come this far by being positive and showing that type of attitude. It’s a characteristic of this group and so it makes no sense to try and change it now.

"We’ll carry on as they are, knowing that every game is equally important.”

Filip Uremovic of Croatia has joined Sheffield United: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage