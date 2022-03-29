Sheffield United: Blades face a big decision over Billy Sharp
Sheffield United must decide whether to reveal the extent of the injury Billy Sharp suffered during their final match before the international break or attempt to keep Stoke City guessing about Paul Heckingbottom’s team selection for Saturday’s match at the bet365 Stadium.
Sharp was assessed by a specialist last week, after Heckingbottom confirmed he had been “booked in for a scan” following the 2-0 win over Barnsley.
The results of that procedure have yet to be made public. But the United manager will be questioned on Sharp’s condition - and availability for the trip to Staffordshire - when he holds a pre-match media conference 48 hours before the game.
Fifth in the Championship table with only eight games of the regular season remaining, United can ill-afford to lose the services of their captain and leading goalscorer as the battle for play-off qualification intensifies.
Heckingbottom recently admitted to being selective with the truth when it comes to fitness issues, in order to prevent giving his team’s rivals for promotion “a boost”. Even if Sharp has recovered from the hamstring complaint which curtailed his involvement during the South Yorkshire derby, that could persuade Heckingbottom to try and fudge his answer to what is likely to be the first item on Thursday’s agenda at United’s training complex.
Aged 36, Sharp has scored 15 times in all competitions since August and is also joint top of the assist-making chart at Bramall Lane.
He recently opened talks about extending his contract with United beyond the end of the season.