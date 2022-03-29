Although he told The Star many clubs in the division are becoming increasingly risk-averse, particularly with only six points separating fifth placed United from Coventry City in 11th, Heckingbottom is refusing to follow suit.

Speaking as his squad prepares for its return to action following the international break, he said: “We’ve always tried to be positive and nothing is going to change now. Right the way through, we’ve tried to have the intention to go forward and make things happen. The people here, I’d like to think, have really bought into that. It’s brought us this far. It doesn’t make any sense to be trying to do something differently.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has vowed to cojtinue taking risks: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Sixteenth in the table when he was appointed in November, United have won 11 and drawn five of their 20 outings under Heckingbottom’s command. They are unbeaten at home since October, with more than half of their remaining eight matches this term being staged at Bramall Lane.

“I think fewer people seem to be doing that now, taking risks,” the 44-year-old continued. “That’s the impression I get and I can see why. But we’ve got a way of doing things and we’re not going to alter that.”

United face Stoke City on Saturday - a fortnight after beating neighbours Barnsley 2-0 - before hosting Queens Park Rangers next week. Heckingbottom could reveal if captain Billy Sharp is available for selection after suffering a hamstring injury during the meeting with Poya Asbaghi’s team. Sharp, United’s leading goalscorer so far this term, underwent a scan to ascertain the extent of the damage soon after that contest although the results have yet to be made public.

“We’re a group that tries to make things happen and tries to show the right intent,” Heckingbottom said. “There’s no right way of going about things and no wrong way. The thing to do is what suits you and doing it this way, that suits us. So we’ll carry on doing it.”