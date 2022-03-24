Sharp, the club’s captain and leading goal scorer this season, revealed last week that he was set to open talks about prolonging his stay at Bramall Lane beyond the end of the present campaign.

Although United can automatically retain Sharp’s services for another year, under the terms of the arrangement the two parties entered into 21 months ago, the fact their hierarchy summoned him to a meeting ahead of the international break lends credence to suggestions an alternative route is being explored.

Although neither Sharp nor United have shed light on the details of their conversation, which took place before Saturday’s 2-0 win over Barnsley, topics are likely to have included finance and duration. Rather than exercising their right to trigger the clause they inserted into the two year contract Sharp and his representative accepted two summers ago, United could be attempting to reach a compromise over salary, time-span or maybe even both; potentially in return for an offer about a role at the club when he eventually retires.

Despite turning 36 in February, Sharp remains one of the most influential members of a squad which finished the latest round of Championship fixtures ranked fifth after beating Poya Asbaghi’s side.

Although Sharp was injured during that match, manager Paul Heckingbottom later told journalists he is hopeful the centre-forward, who has netted 15 times since August, will be available for selection when United return to action at Stoke City on April 2nd.

Sharp, a lifelong United fan, has also claimed seven assists and recently told journalists that he “feels as fit as ever” after making a series of adjustments to his game.

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp has scored 15 goals and claimed five assists this season: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Heckingbottom is understood to have reassured Sharp that United’s coaching staff want him to sign a new deal before he becomes a free agent in June, with the player signalling he wants to finish his career with United.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has told Billy Sharp he wants him to stay at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage