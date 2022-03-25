Capped six times by Croatia at senior level, Uremovic also represented his country during 2019’s European Championships where he faced an England team containing Morgan Gibbs-White.

The 22-year-old, who is currently away on international duty with the Young Lions, moved to Bramall Lane on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Gibbs-White only played the final 17 minutes of that fixture, which was staged at the San Marino Stadium in Sarravalle, Uremovic completed the entirety of the game; appearing alongside the likes of West Ham’s Nikola Vlasic and Ivan Sunjic of Birmingham City.

Gibbs-White, who replaced James Maddison during the closing stages of a match which finished 3-3, is set to meet Uremovic again when he returns to South Yorkshire next week when United finalise their preparations for the remaining eight matches of the season.

Heckingbottom’s men finished the latest round of Championship matches in fifth place, after beating neighbours Barnsley 2-0 at Bramall Lane. Uremovic, who has been allowed to temporarily suspend his contract with Rubin Kazan following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, watched from the stands as goals from Sander Berge and Gibbs-White saw United take an important step towards play-off qualification.

“It was quite a good performance,” Uremovic acknowledged after being unveiled by United. “We showed we were the better team.”

France's forward Kylian Mbappe (R) vies for the ball with Croatia's defender Filip Uremovic during the UEFA Nations League Group A3 football match between Croatia and France at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

“I hope we can achieve our goals this season,” the centre-half added, with Heckingbottom likely to hand him his United debut at Stoke City on April 2nd.

Morgan Gibbs-White has already faced his new Sheffield United team mate Filip Uremovic: Darren Staples / Sportimage