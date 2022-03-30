As The Star revealed earlier this season, officials at Bramall Lane are keen to strike a deal which covers every club within the United World network- an umbrella organisation, established by owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which also includes teams in Belgium, France, India and Dubai.

According to sources with knowledge of the process, that is expected to see the Italian company publicly announced as United’s apparel providers when their agreement with Adidas expires this summer.

Sheffield United are expected to change kit supplier next season: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Barring a late change of heart, Errea could also be tasked with producing first team strips, training clothes and leisurewear for Beerschot, Chateauroux, Kerala United and Al-Hilal United when their own existing arrangements come to an end.

Although it remains unclear if United have entered into a binding agreement with the firm, which is based in Torrile, Emilia-Romagna, members of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad and a number of senior employees working in non-footballing departments are now aware of the proposed change.

Crucially, as United look to re-organise their finances following the Covid-19 pandemic and last term’s relegation from the Premier League, industry insiders claim Errea have a track record of frontloading payments to their clients rather than spreading them out over the course of a contract.

United announced they had extended their relationship with Adidas for another 12 months last summer, confirming in a statement at the time “we are very happy to be extending our kit sponsorship…we feel the quality of the kit they provide across all areas of the business is exceptional.”

Parma's kits are supplied by Errea: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Errea, who work with names including Queens Park Rangers, Walsall, Port Vale and Parma, are believed to have first opened talks with United before Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment in November.

Since the 44-year-old took charge, United have risen from 16th to fifth in the Championship table and are on course to qualify for play-offs. They return to action following the international break at Stoke City this weekend, with new signing Filip Uremovic hoping to make his debut at the bet356 Stadium after arriving on a short-term basis from Rubin Kazan.