For the hosts, who prevailed thanks to goals from Sander Berge and Morgan Gibbs-White, it’s all about reaching the play-offs as they chase an immediate return to the Premier League. Poya Asbaghi’s side, meanwhile, are fighting to preserve their Championship status. And on the evidence of Saturday’s contest, the visitors are equipped to do exactly that, despite fading badly after falling behind.

“Half-time, it wasn’t about tactics,” Paul Heckingbottom said, after watching United climb to fourth. “It was about mentality and not wasting all of our hard work. Sometimes, you’ve got to grind it out.”

Born in Barnsley and brought up in Royston, Heckingbottom’s name is part of Oakwell folklore. A supporter turned player turned talented young coach, he led his hometown club to promotion in 2016 having already led them to EFL Trophy glory.

Now managing United, and making a damn good fist of things too, Heckingbottom’s 20th match in post proved an awkward experience. Not because of old allegiances, as he shouted and gesticulated his way through the game. Rather it was United’s performance, until Berge and Gibbs-White pounced after the break, which tested Heckinbottom’s patience. That and the sight of Billy Sharp, their captain, talisman and best goalscorer this term, limping-off in between those two strikes.

“Billy has felt something,” Heckingbottom revealed. “I’m anxious but he’s experienced enough not to carry on.”

“We aren’t out of it,” Asbaghi countered. “People thought we are but we’re not. We’ve done more difficult things, I know it.”

Despite welcoming some key names back from injury, including Enda Stevens, United nevertheless made a slow start to the contest. Quicker, slicker and sharper, Barnsley fashioned the better chances until Oliver Norwood and Conor Hourihane combined early in the second period to carve the opening which allowed Berge to claim his third in four outings.

Sander Berge celebrates after scoring Sheffield united's first of the game against Barnsley: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Carlton Morris and Matty Wolfe were Asbaghi’s most dangerous performers, with the latter drawing a superb reaction save from Wes Foderingham midway through the first-half. Jack Robinson shot just wide for United soon after while his teammate Ben Osborn also went close just before the interval.

But barring Robinson’s low drive, Barnsley’s rearguard wasn’t prised apart until the Norwegian slid home from close range, after Norwood had shaped to deliver a free-kick into the box only to slide the ball towards Hourihane instead.

"We spoke about that, how quick they are at set-pieces,” confessed Asbaghi. “It was the last thing we mentioned before going out. So to concede like that, it was disappointing. It gave United a confidence they didn’t initially have.”

Another former Barnsley player, Oli McBurnie, was responsible for creating United’s second. Soon after being introduced, he quickly adjusted his feet to send Gibbs-White scampering through, with the on-loan attacker rounding Collins before producing an angled finish.

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, saw his leading goalscorer Billy Sharp forced off in the second half: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“For 55 minutes, we were really good,” Asbaghi added. “We weren’t dominating but we were dictating.

“When we had to, though, we weren’t able to step up. After the goal, that’s something we have to improve.”

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Norrington-Davies, Osborn, Robinson, Egan, Gordon, Norwood, Hourihane, Berge, Gibbs-White (Fleck 83), Sharp (Jebbison 65). Not used: A Davies, Stevens, Fleck, Ndiaye, Lopata.

Barnsley: Collins, Brittain. Helik, Andersen, Vita, Gomes (Cole 90), Wolfe (Palmer 74), Bassi, Styles (Iseka 74), Quina, Morris. Not used: Walton, Kitching, Oduor, Halme.

Barnsley head coach, Poya Asbaghi, watched his team fade after falling behind at Bramall Lane: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire).

Attendance: 28,515.