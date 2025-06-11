Sheffield United’s new signing Ehije Ukaki has sent a video message to Blades fans

Sheffield United fans have welcomed Ehije Ukaki with open arms after just one video message from the Blades new signing.

As exclusively revealed in The Star on Tuesday, Ukaki was confirmed as the first transfer of the summer for United on Wednesday as owners COH Sports continued their data-driven approach to recuitment which has so far seen three new faces brought to Bramall Lane since January.

The 20-year-old right winger comes in from Bulgarian top-flight side Botev Plovdiv for an undisclosed fee and has agreed a deal that will run until 2008.

As part of the fresh take on recruitment by COH Sports, United signed Jefferson Cáceres and Christian Nwachukwu in January.

United fans react to Ehije Ukaki signing

Upon his signing being confirmed, Ukaki sent a video message to United fans, which was posted on the club’s social media channels.

On it, he said: “Hello Blades fans, it is Ehije Ukaki here. It’s great to be signing for Sheffield United, I am looking forward to moving over, I am ready for the challenge. Up the Blades.”

Blades fans reacted warmly to the message, with a couple posting on X, “I love him already” while a few others on X and on instagram declared “What a boy!”

Chris Wilder described the new signing as “an emerging talent” and “someone we're looking forward to developing” in his reaction to Ukaki’s arrival.