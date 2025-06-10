Sheffield United owners explore repeat transfer raid for "special talent" after reiterating recruitment promise

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United’s new owners made their first tentative steps towards implementing a new recruitment policy at Bramall Lane in January with two AI-inspired signings - and are exploring similar avenues this summer after doubling down on their commitment to a data-led approach. The Blades signed Jefferson Cáceres and Christian Nwachukwu in the last transfer window.

While Peruvian Cáceres had a taste of U21 football after arriving in Sheffield, also making the Blades squad for the first time away at Stoke City towards the end of the regular season, Nwachukwu’s introduction was delayed by visa and then fitness issues after his move from Botev Plovdiv.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has been told that the owners’ data model has now flagged up another potential target from the Bulgarian top-flight outfit, in the shape of young Nigerian Ehije Ukaki. The 5ft 10in man caught the eye with seven goals in eight league games last term - including the winner in a derby clash with Lokomotive Plovdiv - and also made a couple of appearances apiece in the Europa League and then the UEFA Conference League.

Nigerian outlet Sports247 described Ukaki as a “rising star” after his equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Lokomotiv Sofia back in April, adding: “With consistent performances like this, Ehije is quickly becoming a fan favourite and one of the most talked-about young imports in the Bulgarian League.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ukaki’s manager Dusan Kerkez added: “Ukaki is a special talent. He’s working hard, listening, and stepping up in big moments. We believe in his potential.”

If United do firm up their initial interest in Ukaki then they will have to apply for a visa to allow him to work in the United Kingdom. Under the GBE criteria put in place following the UK’s withdrawl from the European Union, players are judged on a points basis which assesses both their individual standing and that of their current club and league.

Sheffield United owners could repeat transfer raid for “special talent” after transfer pledge reiterated

Under that criteria Ukaki would not qualify but there is another avenue open to him and United in the form of the ‘Exceptional Sporting Circumstances’ route. Clubs in the top two divisions of English football have four ESC slots available to them, two of which Cáceres and Nwachukwu are understood to have filled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While United have always used statistics and data to shape their recruitment strategy, they have also combined that research with the human ‘eye’ element to assess a player’s character and personality. In a message to fans in the wake of last month’s cruel defeat to Sunderland in the play-off final at Wembley, the United board reiterated their confidence in their “plan to build a more modern and stronger club.”

“We will do this by continuing the forward thinking work we have already begun,” they added, “to address some of the foundations at the club that underpin our ability to succeed. We are working tirelessly to become stronger in the crucial area of recruitment. We will do this by using data and analytics far more effectively to recruit the best and brightest talent.”