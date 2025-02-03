Shock Sheffield United-bound transfer duo unmasked as Nigerian teen, rookie from Peru as AI era begins

The two unknown players bound for Sheffield United in a shock double deadline-day deal can now be unmasked as a Nigerian teen playing in Bulgaria, and a 22-year-old from Peru. As we exclusively revealed this morning that medicals had been lined up for the pair after they were identified by artificial intelligence and driven by the Blades’ new ownership set-up.

Sources with knowledge of the process have suggested that the pair could cost around £2m and as well as a lack of experience in English football they also have a limited grasp of the language. And they can now be named as Christian Nwachukwu, a 19-year-old Nigerian currently plying his trade with Bulgarian First League side Botev Plovdiv, and 22-year-old Jefferson Cáceres at F. B. C. Melgar in his home country of Peru.

United have until 11pm tonight to get the deals over the line but it would be a significant leap for them to get up to speed with English football quickly enough to contribute this season. United’s AI future was revealed earlier this window but the human element would always be important, with boss Chris Wilder saying: “Just discussions regarding assessing players that the data company put forward.

“I've got to say, I'm not bothered where the players come from, it's not an ego thing and 'I got him' and 'I got him'. If Rosie out the canteen has seen somebody on Eurosport on Sunday night score a hat trick in Venezuela and puts the name forward, I might have a little look at it. I might turn it down but I'm not bothered. We'll have a little look and a peek at everything.

“It has to go through the process and position-specific and the metrics we're looking forward and the intensity of the league, can they step up and what standard are they playing at? Your man from Venezuela might be scoring a hat-trick every week and winning 14-0 every week but can he go and do that at the top-end of the Championship?

“There are pathways as well. We've Sydie Peck and Blaster coming through, we don't want to block that up if we all of a sudden go and sign two young midfielders when we've got arguably two of the best young midfielders in the league and we've nurtured them already."