Chris Wilder's first words on new Sheffield United signing Ehije Ukaki
Chris Wilder has described Ehije Ukaki as an ‘emerging talent’ as the Sheffield United boss spoke about the first Blades signing of the summer.
The transfer came about using owners’ COH Sports’ AI-driven recruitment model, used to identify bright young talent from across the globe.
It’s the third signing using the model though the two other players brought in, in January - Jefferson Cáceres and Christian Nwachukwu - have been seldom seen.
Ukaki, who plays as a right winger, makes the move to South Yorkshire from Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv and his contract runs until 2008, pending the relevant documentation being approved.
The 20-year-old scored seven goals in 37 appearances in all competitions including the winner against local rivals Lokomotive Plovdiv.
"Ehije is a player who has been identified through our data driven strategy and is someone we're looking forward to developing,” Wilder said of the Nigerian-born Ukaki.
"He's an emerging talent, still only 20, who has enjoyed some experience of European football early in his career, so there's a base to work from."
