Chris Wilder's first words on new Sheffield United signing Ehije Ukaki

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt

Sports Editor

Published 11th Jun 2025, 10:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sheffield United made their first signing of the summer on Wednesday with Ehije Ukaki joining

Chris Wilder has described Ehije Ukaki as an ‘emerging talent’ as the Sheffield United boss spoke about the first Blades signing of the summer.

The transfer came about using owners’ COH Sports’ AI-driven recruitment model, used to identify bright young talent from across the globe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s the third signing using the model though the two other players brought in, in January - Jefferson Cáceres and Christian Nwachukwu - have been seldom seen.

MORE: Sydie Peck opens up on Sheffield United debt of gratitude as West Ham United transfer speculation emerges

Ukaki, who plays as a right winger, makes the move to South Yorkshire from Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv and his contract runs until 2008, pending the relevant documentation being approved.

The 20-year-old scored seven goals in 37 appearances in all competitions including the winner against local rivals Lokomotive Plovdiv.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Wilder’s view on new Sheffield United signing Ehije Ukaki

"Ehije is a player who has been identified through our data driven strategy and is someone we're looking forward to developing,” Wilder said of the Nigerian-born Ukaki.

"He's an emerging talent, still only 20, who has enjoyed some experience of European football early in his career, so there's a base to work from."

Your next Sheffield United read: Sheffield United's first pre-season friendlies confirmed as fans discover clarity on overseas trip plans

Related topics:Chris Wilder

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice