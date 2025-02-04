Inside Sheffield United's new data-driven transfer approach as double swoop highlights Premier League ambition

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When The Star first broke news of Sheffield United’s shock double swoop for two young and unknown wingers from abroad on transfer deadline day, the initial response from Unitedites was a mix of excitement, curiosity and bemusement. But if the experiment of signing 19-year-old Nigerian winger Christian Nwachukwu and Peruvian wideman Jefferson Cáceres pays off, then such deals could prove to be the norm rather than the exception.

The two were identified by a fresh data-driven approach introduced by the Blades’ new ownership group and we understand that recent addition Joe Russo, the well-known co-director of the Marvel film franchise, was heavily involved. It is certainly a departure from the other business United conducted in the window, signing five English-born players with vast experience of domestic football, with United’s hierarchy keeping one eye on the here and now as well as the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United fans have first-hand experience of how difficult it can be for a club to establish itself in the Premier League after being promoted from the second tier and the gap is only widening. As it stands it seems that any club going up has two choices - either splashing the cash and sign 30 players in the hope that some pay off, a gamble that paid off for Europe-chasing Nottingham Forest, or looking for smart - and cheap - signings who can grow and shine in the top-flight, or make a boat load of money. Or preferably both.

It’s a method that has worked well for Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion in recent years, but one that also takes vast resources. United are much earlier in their own data journey than those two clubs but have taken their first tentative steps by committing around £2m on Nwachukwu and Cáceres. Some will argue that is a gamble worth taking while others will suggest that the money would have been better spent on the here and now, considering United’s position in the table and the prize in front of them in the final third of the season.

Both points of view have their merits and the truth is that only time will tell. The data-driven approach also helped the Blades land Tom Cannon, the Leicester City striker who United tried to sign in the summer before he joined Stoke City instead. His analytics helped convince Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, the Blades’ co-chairmen, to commit the funds to bring him to the club this window. The statistical tool also flagged up Ki-Jana Hoever, the Wolves defender who was on the verge of joining United on loan in the summer before he failed a medical.

With the new owners keen to kickstart the new artificial intelligence transfer era, the software flagged up a handful of players and United’s recruitment staff then began the process of contacting their respective clubs and putting deals in place for 19-year-old Nwachukwu, from Bulgarian top flight outfit Botev Plovdiv, and Peruvian Cáceres, from Peruvian Primera División side FBC Melgar. “And when we thought the value and the pricing was right, we made moves to acquire them,” said Blades chief executive Stephen Bettis. “That's what's happened with these two and we got them across the line.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are no strangers to data and have long since used it to influence their recruitment strategy, but this still represents a major shift in their transfer policy in recent times. Critics of the approach will point to the intangibles that cannot be measured by metrics - including how a player settles in a foreign country and acclimatises to a different style of football - but if United can get it right, then the benefits are obvious.

“The ambitions of the owners are to get the club back in the Premier League, and for us to stay there for a long time,” said Bettis, speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield. “We all know that’s a difficult ask and comes with a lot of challenges. It’s not a blank chequebook with hundreds of millions thrown at it; they’re trying to do it in a smart and progressive way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These things take time, it will evolve and we’ll learn from it and make improvements along the way. I think this is a journey for us but the right place for us to be going and for the club to be advancing and looking into, in my opinion. Data-driven stuff isn't anything new. It's what a lot of clubs are doing now. But it's something that we had a weakness in, historically, and something we wanted to promote and look into and channel further.

“And try and progress with, with the support of the new owners and their relationships and the people they know. We're now working with a group of people and basically all of their stuff is data-driven and highlights young talent that potentially has the ability to push on and become really good players.”