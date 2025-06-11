Sheffield United make first signing of summer as Nigerian starlet jets in

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt

Sports Editor

Published 11th Jun 2025, 09:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sheffield United have made their first move in the transfer market by signing Ehije Ukaki

Sheffield United have signed Nigerian winger Ehije Ukaki, as exclusively revealed by The Star this week.

The 20-year-old joins from Bulgarian outfit Botev Plovdiv and becomes the second player to join the Blades from there with Christian Nwachukwu arriving in the January transfer window.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MORE: Sheffield United's first pre-season friendlies confirmed as fans discover clarity on overseas trip plans

Ukaki becomes the latest player to make the move to Bramall Lane as part of COH Sports’ data-driven approach to recruitment, though neither of the two who had already joined in January - Jefferson Cáceres being the other - have been seldom seen by fans.

The 5ft 10in winger Ukaki caught the eye with seven goals in eight league games last term - including the winner in a derby clash with Lokomotive Plovdiv - and also made a couple of appearances apiece in the Europa League and then the UEFA Conference League.

Ukaki has agreed a deal until the summer of 2028 subject to relevant documentation being approved.

Your next Sheffield United read: Sheffield United provided Oliver Arblaster transfer benchmark as Sunderland land huge Jobe Bellingham windfall

Related topics:Bramall Lane

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice