Sheffield United have made their first move in the transfer market by signing Ehije Ukaki

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have signed Nigerian winger Ehije Ukaki, as exclusively revealed by The Star this week.

The 20-year-old joins from Bulgarian outfit Botev Plovdiv and becomes the second player to join the Blades from there with Christian Nwachukwu arriving in the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ukaki becomes the latest player to make the move to Bramall Lane as part of COH Sports’ data-driven approach to recruitment, though neither of the two who had already joined in January - Jefferson Cáceres being the other - have been seldom seen by fans.

The 5ft 10in winger Ukaki caught the eye with seven goals in eight league games last term - including the winner in a derby clash with Lokomotive Plovdiv - and also made a couple of appearances apiece in the Europa League and then the UEFA Conference League.

Ukaki has agreed a deal until the summer of 2028 subject to relevant documentation being approved.

Your next Sheffield United read: Sheffield United provided Oliver Arblaster transfer benchmark as Sunderland land huge Jobe Bellingham windfall