Sheffield United beat transfer deadline with late move for £10m defender to complete final-day hat-trick

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United beat the 7pm transfer deadline to make it a hat-trick of deals on the final day of the window, as Mark McGuinness followed his Luton Town teammate Chieo Ogbene to Bramall Lane. The defender, a former loanee with United’s city rivals Wednesday, has signed a four-year deal to return to South Yorkshire.

McGuinness’ arrival could signal the end of Jack Robinson’s time at United, with the Blades skipper - as we revealed earlier - a target for Birmingham City ahead of the deadline. The arrival of the 24-year-old Republic of Ireland man further bolsters Ruben Selles’ options in the middle of defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United beat transfer deadline with late move for £10m defender to complete final-day hat-trick

"It has been a bit of a crazy window and obviously things can happen late,” said McGuinness, the second player to sign from Luton in this window after Tahith Chong’s arrival. “But Sheffield United has been a club which has been in my mind ever since I heard that there was some interest.

"There's one thing for sure, and you can ask anyone in the game, whenever people talk about Bramall Lane, they'll always mention the fans and the atmosphere. I remember walking down the tunnel and you hear the music and the pre-match anthem; it's a great feeling.

“The stadium is always packed, it is a good atmosphere, and I know the club is well supported, so with all that in mind, I think this club is a perfect match.

"I sat next to Chongy in the dressing room, and I'll probably sit next to him here! I obviously know Chieo [Ogbene, his fellow deadline-day arrival] as well. They are top guys and more importantly they are top players. I am excited to play alongside them, and others, I'm just looking forward to getting started."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Arsenal youngster signed for Luton in a deal that could have been worth as much as £10m with add-ons, with United understood to have paid a fee substantially less to land his services. Luton boss Matt Bloomfield described McGuinness as a future captain of the Hatters before he was prised away.

He played 17 times on loan at Wednesday from Cardiff City in 2023/24, winning the Owls’ player of the month award in two successive months. He has played seven times for Luton this season after their relegation to League One, most recently in their 3-0 win at Burton Albion on Saturday.