Sheffield United transfer deadline day state of play amid Gus Hamer exit fears and incomings hope

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Selles had hoped for a fairly relaxed transfer deadline day at Sheffield United but as is usually the case with the madness of the final hours of the window, that doesn’t look like it will be the case. Much of the focus at Bramall Lane will be on keeping star man Gus Hamer in South Yorkshire beyond tonight’s 7pm cut-off.

But the Blades are also looking to add to their squad before that point, with a deal for Chelsea’s Alex Matos understood to be advancing and a new name thrown into the mix in the shape of Chiedozie Ogbene. The former Rotherham United man, now at Ipswich Town, is a potential loan option as Selles looks to seal another wide player for his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever else happens may well rest on the future of Hamer. The 28-year-old Brazilian-born Dutchman is not agitating for a move from United, despite their poor start to the season and his apparent frustration as a result, but would still be, as we revealed earlier in the window and because of private family reasons, actively interested if the chance to return to the Netherlands came up.

That prospect appeared more likely over the weekend, with PSV Eindhoven confirmed suitors and potentially in the market for a replacement for Joey Veerman, the midfielder for whom Brentford have seen two offers rejected of late.

Sheffield United transfer deadline day state of play amid Gus Hamer exit fears and incomings hope

If Veerman was lured away before the deadline then the Dutch giants would likely firm up their interest in Hamer, but the latest noises are that PSV are telling the Bees that Veerman is not for sale. Whether that is their definitive stance, or simply a negotiation tactic to persuade the Premier League side to bump up their price, remains to be seen.

At the time of writing, indications are that the biggest threat to United’s hopes of keeping Hamer are a lot closer to home; or just up the M1, to be precise. Leeds United are also big admirers of Hamer, having made a cheeky bid last season, and may well return before tonight’s deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That prospect would not have the same emotional ties as PSV but a chance to play again in the Premier League would hold obvious appeal for a player who is keen to test himself at the highest level, with the added bonus that he would not face too much upheaval from his current arrangements in the Sheffield area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United have prepared an emergency list of potential replacements should Hamer be prised away from Bramall Lane. One could be fellow Dutchman Million Manhoef, who was first linked with the Blades earler this year and has since scored twice in four games this season for Stoke City.

Hamer set tongues wagging with a social media post showing he was in the Netherlands yesterday but it was a flying visit, alongside United skipper Jack Robinson, for the Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort and he was back in England ahead of deadline day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suggestions that Hamer is unconvinced by Selles’ management are understood to be wide of the mark, with the forward said to be impressed by the Spaniard’s methods and approach despite it not translating into results. He was made United’s captain by Selles in Robinson’s absence and is determined to right the wrongs of the Blades’ season so far.

Robinson is another player facing an uncertain future at Bramall Lane, having been left out of the squad entirely for Saturday’s defeat at Middlesbrough. We understand the defender, who turns 32 today and is out of contract next summer, held talks with Watford over a potential switch to Vicarage Road but the Hornets instead moved for Formose Mendy, who is expected to join ahead of the deadline.