Gus Hamer transfer boost emerges for Sheffield United as Leeds United current stance clarified

Sheffield United’s hopes of keeping hold of Gustavo Hamer this summer may have just received a slight boost after Leeds United’s current level of interest in the Blades star was clarified on the final day of the window. United are desperate to see the 28-year-old remain a Blades player past tonight’s 7pm deadline.

The biggest danger to that had previously been interest from PSV Eindhoven, who had lined up Hamer should they lose Joey Veerman to Brentford. But the stance from the Dutch giants is understood to be that Veerman is not for sale.

That left Leeds as the concern for Unitedites, with Daniel Farke’s side confirmed admirers of Hamer - having failed with a derisory offer last summer - and looking to strengthen after getting back into the Premier League.

Although that prospect would not hold the same appeal as a return to the Netherlands, the chance to test himself again at the highest level would hold obvious appeal for Hamer. But sources in West Yorkshire have suggested that Hamer has never been a concrete target for Farke’s side this summer.

Experience tells you that nothing can be ruled out on the madness of deadline day but as things stand that should only increase confidence that Hamer will still be a United player come 7.01pm this evening.

For his part the only prospect that would force an agitation to move would be to Holland, for personal reasons, and reports today that he is unimpressed by new Blades boss Ruben Selles are understood to be wide of the mark, despite United’s horror form this season.

Hamer captained United at the Riverside Stadium at the weekend as the Blades suffered their fifth defeat from five games since Selles arrived earlier this summer. Asked if the game could be the last time Unitedites will see Hamer in a Blades shirt, Selles admitted: “Well, I don't know. think Gustavo has been trying to give absolutely all of himself for Sheffield United since he arrived two years ago.

“And then now I think he's trying to be that person, that type, to take responsibility. And hopefully it's for much longer. As far as I know, there is nothing there. But as I always told you, I can’t predict the future. I don't know what's going to happen in the next 48 hours.”