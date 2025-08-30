Sheffield United player ratings v Middlesbrough as latest defeat piles more pressure on Ruben Selles

Ruben Selles’ disastrous start to life at Sheffield United got worse this afternoon when the Blades were sentenced to their fifth defeat from five games of his reign at Middlesbrough. The Blades were looking to change their fortunes going into the international break but couldn’t lay a glove on Boro.

Instead it was the home side who continued their own 100 per cent start to the campaign courtesy of Tommy Conway’s second-half strike. Blades fans voiced their frustration with chants of former manager Chris Wilder’s name, alongside former No.2 Alan Knill, who left earlier this summer and were replaced by Selles.

Here’s how we rated United’s players at the Riverside as the pressure intensified on their manager...

Michael Cooper 5

Had to be alert early doors to come racing out of his area and snuff out the danger after a long kick from his opposite number Brynn threatened to send his former Plymouth teammate Whittaker free.

Apart from that he didn’t have a great deal to do but was beaten by an effort from Conway that wasn’t the cleanest strike, just well-directed enough to beat Cooper after Boro cut United open

Ben Godfrey 5

Kept his place at right-back over the more attack-minded Seriki but it wasn’t the most composed display of the former England man’s career so far as he spooned a few simple passes out of play and knew better than anyone that a player of his calibre should be better, judging by his frustrated reaction.

United’s right side was cut open far too easily for Boro’s goal, with a few simple passes seeing Boro go from their own half to the back of United’s net in a flash, and he made way with just over 10 to go for Sam McCallum

Japhet Tanganga 7

Made his debut at centre-half after completing his move from Millwall earlier in the week and made a timely early intervention to prevent a goalbound effort from testing Cooper through a crowd of bodies.

Could have marked his debut with a goal as he rose highest to meet Hamer’s drilled corner in the second half but it flashed wide, with his hands-on-head reaction suggesting Tanganga knew how big a chance it was to get off to a flier in United colours.

Couldn’t do enough to prevent Conway putting Boro ahead as United were cut open by a few simple passes but it didn’t help that Godfrey to his right had gone missing, and he showed the qualities that earned him a move to United late on with a stunning last-ditch challenge as Burgzorg looked to put the game to bed, following it up with a second tackle moments later.

My man of the match on a day to forget - without him the game could have turned into something of a rout and a terrible day could have been even worse from a United perspective

Tyler Bindon 5

Shuffled across to left centre-back in place of the absent Robinson as he nears an expected move away from Bramall Lane ahead of Monday’s deadline, and it was another chastening afternoon for the young man who must wonder what he has walked into at Bramall Lane.

One second half moment when Sene fumbled his way past the United defender further highlighted a lack of conviction suffered by the collective at the minute. The break will hopefully do him and many others some good, to get away from football for a while and reset both physically and mentally

Harrison Burrows 4

Had a real tough time of it defensively early on as Boro got past him three times with relative ease inside the first 15 minutes and the Brittain later going through him with a cheeky nutmeg - although, in mitigation, he wasn’t getting a great deal of defensive help from Barry in front of him.

Still got forward when he could, which is by far the best part of his game, and had a good opening in the second half on the angle but his driven cross/shot was wide of Brynn’s goal.

Sydie Peck 4

Again ploughed a lone furrow as United’s only dedicated midfielder and was perhaps a little fortunate to still be on the pitch past the 18 minute mark when he clattered into Silvera, sending the Boro man sprawling to the turf.

In fairness it was a genuine attempt for the ball but Peck played none of it and got a lot of Silvera’s ankle area with his studs, with ref Smith giving himself time to diffuse the tensions before brandishing a yellow card rather than the red that the home crowd were baying for.

Tried to take matters into his own hands as the clock ticked into stoppage time but his effort was high and wide over Brynn’s bar, summing up United’s day in one action

Callum O’Hare 5

Busy as ever as he tried desperately to get United a foothold in the game and was then almost involved in its biggest moment to date as he pounced on a loose pass from goalkeeper Brynn and squared to Campbell in the middle, but the striker’s effort was blocked.

Once again looked like a square peg in a round hole in central midfield, a role which seems to stifle him going forward but also expose him,and United, defensively as well.

Gus Hamer 6

Went into the game with talk intensified about his future amid links with Leeds United and PSV Eindhoven, but he wore the captain’s armband in Robinson’s absence and his performance at least showed he is committed to the United cause still.

But he will not like what is happening to this club at the minute and if a concrete offer did come to move on before Monday’s deadline then no-one would surely begrudge him taking advantage of it, because he is much better than this at the minute.

Booked for the third time this season after catching Hackney slightly late in the challenge but kept going until the very last kick. Unitedites will just hope this isn’t the last they see of their No.8

Andre Brooks 4.5

Back in the side as expected in place of Tom Cannon after the failed experiment of playing the latter wide last time out v Millwall, and showed some good intent with a driving run that saw him breeze past Silvera with ease before his cross from the right was blocked.

Booked inside 25 minutes for a slightly late foul on Silvera, with very minimal contact sending the Boro man flying through the air, and faded from there.

Tyrese Campbell 4

A tough one to mark. It is something of a quirk in Campbell’s game that he has periods of them in which he barely touches the ball, and did so frequently last season. The difference then was that he was scoring goals; this time around he is left a virtual passenger with almost no service into him.

Maybe it was a sign of his ring-rust that he felt he had to take a touch when he was found in the middle by O’Hare just before the break, which gave Hackney the chance to recover and block the shot excellently for his side. But he will still no doubt feel he should have done better. Replaced later in the game by Cannon with nine touches of the ball to his name, which speaks volumes

Louie Barry 4

A tough afternoon for the loan youngster as he struggled to get into the game and touched the ball just 20 times before making way just before the hour mark. He also gave Burrows a tough task defensively with a lack of support at times, although he did earn a rub of the head from his teammate just before he was taken off for sticking with his man and putting the ball out for a corner.

It’s all part of the experience for good young players but United’s current position means they don’t have the luxury of too much time for players to adapt to the Championship. Replaced by Ryan One

Notable subs: Danny Ings

Came off the bench for his debut after signing for the Blades earlier this week and had a snapshot deflected just wide, with Unitedites singing his name in recognition of some rare attacking ambition from their side

Tahith Chong

Also made his first appearance in United colours after signing recently but showed signs of rustiness after not playing for Luton this season, giving the ball away cheaply and looking a yard off the pace at times.

Sam McCallum

Had a sitter of a chance to rescue a point for the Blades after One picked him out at the back post, but he somehow put it over the bar when it looked easier to score. Also used: One, Cannon