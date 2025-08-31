Gus Hamer's Sheffield United transfer future addressed amid interest in Leeds United, PSV Eindhoven target

Ruben Selles cannot guarantee that Gus Hamer will remain at Sheffield United beyond Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline - although the Blades boss suggested that, as things stood, there was “nothing there” amid suggestions that he is close to the exit door. Leeds United have been linked with another move for Hamer, having seen a cheeky offer dismissed out of hand last summer.

Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are also admirers of the 28-year-old and could make a move if they lose one of their own players before the window closes. Keeping hold of Hamer is key to any hopes United have of turning around their miserable start to the season, which saw them suffer a fifth defeat in five games this term at Middlesbrough yesterday.

Hamer’s redeployment to a deeper role, after being named the Championship player of the season last term from the left wing, has done nothing for him or United, who have identified a number of potential replacements should their No.8 - who wore the captain’s armband against Boro in Jack Robinson’s absence - be prised away.

Asked if defeat at the Riverside could be the last time Unitedites will see Hamer in a Blades shirt, Selles admitted: “Well, I don't know. think Gustavo has been trying to give absolutely all of himself for Sheffield United since he arrived two years ago.

“And then now I think he's trying to be that person, that type, to take responsibility. And hopefully it's for much longer. As far as I know, there is nothing there. But as I always told you, I can’t predict the future. I don't know what's going to happen in the next 48 hours.”

New boy Japhet Tanganga was United’s best player at the Riverside, helping keep the score at 1-0 when Boro could have won by a bigger margin, while fellow recent additions Ben Godfrey, Danny Ings and Tatith Chong all appeared with Nils Zatterstrom on the bench.

United still hope to add to their squad before the deadline, with a deal for Chelsea’s Alex Matos progressing. “I have a problem today that I don't want to speak about the transfer window,” Selles added.

“We have talked about it in the last couple of weeks. Unfortunately, I don't want to hide behind how close we are to one player or the other. I think we lost a game. We didn't lose again because we didn't have enough players to play.

“We are working with some players, yes. And if there is a communication, the club will do it in the next couple of days.”