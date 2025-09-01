Sheffield United closing in on £8m man transfer move after manager gives green light to move

Sheffield United are closing in on the deadline-day signing of winger Chiedozie Ogbene, after Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna gave the £8m man the green light to leave Portman Road. The former Rotherham United man signed for Ipswich in a big-money move from Luton Town last year.

But his time there has been disrupted by a torn Achilles last October and he was forced to watch from the sidelies as Ipswich were relegated from the Premier League after back-to-back promotions. He returned to fitness to play three times this term, but is now expected to leave on loan ahead of tonight’s 7pm deadline.

United’s interest in Ogbene has alerted a couple of other Championship rivals to his availability, with big-spending Wrexham and Leicester City considering moves of their own. But at the minute it seems like United are in pole position to bring the 28-year-old Nigerian back to South Yorkshire.

BBC Radio Sheffield reported today that Ogbene has been given permission to leave the Republic of Ireland squad to undergo a medical with United although if he does sign, then his potential debut in Blades colours will be delayed. United’s next game, after the international break, is against Ogbene’s parent club at Portman Road.

Ogbene and another former United target in centre-back Luke Woolfenden were both absent from the Town squad for their 2-2 draw with Derby County at the weekend, which saw ex-Blade Rhian Brewster get off the mark in Rams colours after joining them on a free transfer earlier this summer.

"There's a possibility that Chieo, and it's only a possibility, might go on loan," said McKenna at the weekend. "He's coming back from a really, really big injury and done terrific to get himself out there for us this year, but probably had to come into competitive games sooner than what would have been ideal.

"We feel and Chieo feels that a period now where he can build up his minutes on loan and really just focus on getting his body to the best condition and play really regularly for someone could be beneficial to get himself back up to full speed."

As well as tying up a deal for the winger he is eyeing, Selles will look to bolster his midfield options with a move for Chelsea’s Alex Matos on deadline day. From there United’s further business may depend on what happens with Gus Hamer.

Their key man is admired by Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and the Blades’ Yorkshire rivals Leeds United although, at the time of writing, a bid from either is not understood to have been imminent.