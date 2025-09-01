Sheffield United’s Bailey Cadamarteri transfer stance clarified after shock Sheffield Wednesday bid

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United looked to exploit the financial crisis engulfing their city rivals Wednesday recently with a cheeky bid for one of their prized assets in striker Bailet Cadamarteri. As The Star revealed over the weekend, United’s offer for the 20-year-old was in excess of £1m.

They aren’t the only admirers of the talented young forward, who is now a fixture in the Owls squad amid a recent exodus of players and scored his first goal of the season in the recent draw at Wrexham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers also had a bid turned down by Wednesday while Preston North End, managed by former Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom, and Ipswich Town are also admirers in the former England U20 international, who has been called up to the senior Jamaica squad this international break.

But it was United’s bid for the Owls man that caught the most attention, with the Owls braced for more interest in Cadamarteri ahead of tonight’s 7pm transfer deadline. Owner Dejphon Chansiri could still agree to a deal for another of Wednesday’s key assets amid their financial turmoil, which has seen the EFL prevent them from signing players until the Owls can guarantee they are paid.

Sheffield United’s Bailey Cadamarteri transfer stance clarified after shock Sheffield Wednesday bid

Cadamarteri’s departure for international duty with Steve McClaren’s Jamaica side could even be delayed in case there is movement on the transfer front but that is not expected to come from United.

Sources with knowledge of the transfer process have told The Star that the Blades have called time on their pursuit of the striker for now and will not return with another bid before tonight’s deadline, as things stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The understanding is that the move across the city did not hold much appeal to Cadamarteri, whose younger brother Caelan-Kole was sold by Wednesday to Manchester City earlier this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an added complication Cadamarteri’s father, the former Blades striker Danny, recently left his position as an academy coach at United’s Shirecliffe academy, although it is unclear how much of an impact that situation has had on Cadamarteri Jr.’s stance on a potential move across the Steel City.

Instances of players moving between the two city clubs for fees have been few and far between over the years, although a few have crossed the divide on free transfers. Max Lowe was the most recent to do so, with the likes of Alan Quinn and Leigh Bromby moving the other way in years previous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last Wednesday player that United paid a fee for was Caolan Lavery, who left Hillsborough after turning down a new deal and signed for the Blades in 2016. The Owls were entitled to compensation due to the Canadian’s young age, with a fee agreed between the two clubs before it went to a tribunal.