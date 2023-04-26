Sheffield United takeover state of play as Blades plan for life beyond Dozy Mmobuosi

Blades’ takeover has rumbled on for months and club are looking to the future

Focus at Sheffield United has switched towards planning for what they hope will be a Premier League campaign next season, with Dozy Mmobuosi’s takeover attempt at Bramall Lane no closer to completion.

As The Star reported earlier this week Prince Abdullah, United’s current owner, met with Paul Heckingbottom and members of his squad before the weekend FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, with more detailed chats with the manager planned once United’s divisional fate next season is clearer.

That fate could be decided as soon as tonight; victory over West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane will guarantee United’s Premier League place next season and there is the safety net of three additional games if Heckingbottom’s men don’t get the job done this evening.

But there is a growing feeling around Bramall Lane that United will be moving on without Mmobuosi, the Nigerian businessman who was unmasked as the man behind a bid to buy the Blades earlier this year. Mmobuosi has so far been unable to convince the EFL that he passes their owners’ and directors’ tests, with the governing body frequently requesting further information from him.

They even released a public statement back in February revealing that he, at the time, had not answered their questions. Mmobuosi is understood to have met with the EFL earlier this year in a bid to accelerate the takeover process but it has not done the job, and the exclusivity period he negotiated is understood to have now lapsed.

That could leave Prince Abdullah open to negotiate with other interested parties - of which there were some around the time Mmobuosi came to the table - or remain in sole charge, ahead of an expected Premier League return and the financial windfall that will bring.

The period of exclusivity meant progress behind the scenes on a number of things had stalled, with United effectively not knowing who would be running the ship next season. But there is also a sense that United cannot afford to wait forever, with key topics including recruitment and player contracts needing to be addressed to avoid the Blades lagging behind next season.

As many as a dozen senior players are set to leave Bramall Lane at the end of June as things stand, with Heckingbottom waiting to be informed of his budget for next season as soon as United’s fate is known.

United’s transfer embargo was recently lifted after a negotiation with a rival club led to an agreement to defer the payment date, with season ticket and FA Cup prize money also helping the cashflow situation. CEO Stephen Bettis recently went on the record to deny United were close to administration but did admit that the club are not paying suppliers in a bid to ensure every available pound and penny supports the promotion effort.

It all points to a frugal approach in the transfer market in the summer, whether United are promoted or not. The Blades are still paying the price for some of their largesse when last in the Premier League and are expected to take a more considered approach to recruitment this summer.

