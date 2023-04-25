Sheffield United have reopened sales of tickets on the Kop for Wednesday evening’s crunch clash against West Bromwich Albion, raising hopes of a Bramall Lane sell-out for a game that could see the Blades win promotion back to the Premier League.

United stopped selling matchday tickets for league games on the Kop back in October amid safety concerns over fans not sitting in their allocated seats, causing overcrowding in certain areas of the stand.

Sheffield City Council and the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) both asked United to intervene “on matters of safety within the Kop” before further measures, including potential closures of blocks of seats or even entire stands, were considered.

But after what the club call a “successful trial over the past couple of matches”, and with the support of the council and safety group, United are fully opening the Kop for the West Brom game. A club statement said United are “delighted to give as many Unitedites as possible the opportunity to watch the game,” while warning fans that the existing stewarding plan and enhanced ticket checks will remain in place.

United, in conjunction with the council and safety group, will review events at the West Brom game before making any decision on this weekend’s home clash against Preston North End, which is also the club’s final home game of the season.

“Sheffield United would like to thank supporters for their conduct,” the statement continued.

