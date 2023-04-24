News you can trust since 1887
Prince Abdullah discusses Sheffield United future plans amid Dozy Mmobuosi takeover attempt

Prince Abdullah says Sheffield United’s hierarchy have “a clear vision” on how the club should approach next season if they are promoted to the Premier League, as Dozy Mmobuosi’s takeover attempt continues to rumble on.

By Danny Hall
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST

The Nigerian businessman’s bid for control of the Blades has not yet progressed past the EFL ratification stage, with the league refusing to process any change of ownership at Bramall Lane before they are satisfied he fulfils the criteria of their owners’ and directors’ test.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted recently that he is planning to move forward under the ownership of Prince Abdullah, despite the Saudi accepting a bid from Mmobuosi for his shares earlier this season.

United, who can seal promotion to the Premier League on Wednesday evening with a positive result against West Bromwich Albion, are facing a big summer on and off the pitch. Around a dozen players out of contract at the end of June as things stand, while a transfer embargo put in place back in January over non-payment of transfer funds was only lifted last week after United reached an agreement to move a payment date into the future.

The Prince spoke with Heckingbottom and his players ahead of attending their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Saturday at Wembley, and had a “brief” chat with Heckingbottom about next season.

"We always plan as we are here forever,” Prince Abdullah said in an interview with United’s SUTV channel.

Prince Abdullah, the owner of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / SportimagePrince Abdullah, the owner of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Prince Abdullah, the owner of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"I talked about Paul about next season [on Friday] but only briefly. I'm sure as soon as things with promotion are hopefully sorted, we'll have a longer meeting. We have a clear vision about what we should do next season.

"Of course we'll discuss it with Paul, and we'll have a plan, for sure. I don't think we need to worry about that.”

Mmobuosi’s offer is the second that the Prince, who won sole control of the Blades after a bitter court battle with former co-owner Kevin McCabe, has accepted for the Blades, having negotiated a proposed £115m sale to American Henry Mauriss last year. It later transpired that Mauriss, who also tried to buy Newcastle United, is serving prison time in a Californian jail for wire fraud.

