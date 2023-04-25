Sheffield United face a welcome selection headache for their crunch Championship clash against West Bromwich Albion tomorrow night – a game which will see them promoted if they take all three points.
James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are back available again after being ineligible to face their parent club Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, while Enda Stevens has boosted the United ranks after returning to training following injury.
United face a number of other big calls ahead of the game – so we tasked our man with picking the side he would select to face the Baggies. Here’s what he came up with...
1. Wes Foderingham
Was not at fault for any of City's goals at Wembley and made a smart stop to push Alvarez's curling effort around the post. Didn't put a foot wrong and deserves to keep his place Photo: Darren Staples
2. George Baldock
Was amongst United's most impressive performers under the Wembley arch and really stepped up to the tough challenge of shackling Jack Grealish. Deserves the nod over Bogle Photo: Paul Thomas
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic
His wife is still to give birth to their child, at the time of writing, so he may get called away at any moment and Chris Basham will step in as an able deputy. But Ahmedhodzic has been excellent this season, deservedly named in the Championship team of the season Photo: Paul Thomas
4. John Egan
Part of the backline that prevented Erling Haaland from adding to his crazy goals tally, Egan and Co. will be hoping for an easier evening against West Brom - and that is meant with no disrespect whatsoever to the Baggies players. No-one on the planet is on Haaland's goalscoring level, never mind in the Championship Photo: Paul Thomas