Prince Abdullah has paid tribute to Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff as a “tremendous season” approaches what he hopes will be a promotion-clinching climax this week.

United go into Wednesday evening’s home clash against West Brom knowing they can seal promotion, with games against Preston North End, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City acting as something of an insurance policy for Heckingbottom and his men.

It has been a season of remarkable success so far as Heckingbottom’s men dealt with a transfer embargo, ongoing uncertainty about ownership of the club and crippling injuries in key areas to sustain a promotion challenge that has seen them inside the automatic promotion places for most of the campaign.

United also successfully balanced their promotion push with a run to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, which ended on Saturday with a 3-0 defeat to Premier League giants Manchester City.

Prince Abdullah was at Wembley to take in the game and on the eve of it, spoke to United’s players and also briefly Heckingbottom about plans for next season - with more in-depth chats planned despite the ongoing takeover bid by Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi.

“I thanked them for everything they have done this season,” the Prince told SUTV. “It has been a tremendous season, with ups and downs, but I really think it will be a memorable one and hopefully we can achieve our goals.

“We aren’t there yet; we can’t relax, as we haven’t accomplished anything yet. But hopefully by Thursday we will be in a much better position.”

“Sheffield United in the last four or five years has reached globally,” the Saudi royal, who agreed a deal to sell his shares in United to Mmobuosi earlier this season, added. “Most people who love football know about United and the city, and the semi-final will only help that.

“The way we play makes the neutral fan cheer for us. We play in the right way, we’re honest and give it all in every game. And we have some really good quality players.”

Heckingbottom has been a revelation since taking permanent charge of United early last season, taking a side floundering in mid-table and struggling under his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic and taking them to within a penalty shootout of a play-off final at Wembley.

This time around, with the added pressure of being one of the promotion favourites as well as potential off-field distractions aplenty to contend with, he has guided his side to the brink of automatic promotion to the Premier League - the third since the top-flight rebranded in 1992.

“I’m really proud and happy for him, for us and for the fans,” Prince Abdullah said of Heckingbottom. “Not only him but also the coaching staff. They’ve done a tremendous job.

“It’s been a difficult season; the Championship is very difficult. Any team can beat any other team on any given day and you have those games that you wish you’d done better in or get a better result.

“But at the end of the day we’ve had a very good season and Paul and his coaching staff and players deserve a lot of credit. But we haven’t done anything yet; we have to finish strong.”

