Sheffield United have once again been credited with an interest in a former target, in the form of Turkish goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır.

The Trabzonspor stopper was linked with the Blades during their time in the Premier League, describing himself as “flattered” by reports that several top-flight clubs wanted to acquire his services.

And ahead of what the Blades hope will be a return to the Premier League this summer, Paul Heckingbottom’s men have been mentioned alongside Çakır once more. Reports suggest Nottingham Forest are also keen, having loaned both ex-Blade Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas this season, while Monaco and Zenit are amongst the clubs also credited with an interest in the 27-year-old stopper.

Çakır was also linked with Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle, in a potential £17.5m deal at the same time at United and was widely expected to leave his native Turkey. But he remains with Trabzonspor, where he is under contract under 2027.

Forest reportedly made an approach for Çakır in January after Henderson picked up an injury, offering a £1m loan fee with a view to a £7m summer deal. United’s current No.1 Wes Foderingham is out of contract in the summer, with Adam Davies’ deal set to expire next summer.

United’s transfer embargo, imposed in January for non-payment of transfer funds, was lifted last week, with owner Prince Abdullah reassuring fans that plans are in place for next season despite the ongoing uncertainty of Dozy Mmobuosi’s takeover attempt.

