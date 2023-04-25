Blades’ transfer embargo was lifted last week, with boss giving a short update on situation this afternoon

Paul Heckingbottom is going about his business as usual at Sheffield United despite the club’s transfer embargo being lifted last week.

United confirmed the sanctions had been removed after an agreement was reached over outstanding transfer funds, to delay payment into the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development led many Unitedites to speculate that progress may now be made with a number of players out of contract this summer, including star names such as Wes Foderingham, Oli McBurnie and Ollie Norwood.

But speaking ahead of tomorrow’s clash against West Bromwich Albion, which could see the Blades promoted to the Premier League if they beat Carlos Corberán’s side at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom was asked what the embargo being lifted meant to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nothing,” was the manager’s short response. Asked if it meant there could now be contract progress, he added: “Not yet, no.”

There was better news on the squad front, with United reporting no fresh issues from their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Saturday and welcoming back Tommy Doyle and James McAtee to their squad, with the pair ineligible to face their parent club at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This last week in particular we’ve had the most fit players we’ve had all season, which is good,” Heckingbottom said. “But you know you’re always going to be leaving out good players.

“But again we’ve still got four games to go when most teams have got two, maybe three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad