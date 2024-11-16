Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United’s young midfielder was the standout performer as England thumped Germany.

Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck enjoyed a standout debut for the England Elite League Squad (ELS) - formerly so known as the under-20s - playing a role in three goals as his side cruised to a 4-0 win over Germany on Friday evening.

Peck was promoted to the ELS on Monday after United teammate Oliver Arblaster withdrew through injury. The Blades captain jolted his knee during the first-half of Sunday’s 1-0 Steel City derby win over Sheffield Wednesday and despite trying to play on, did not come out after the break.

He was replaced by Peck on the day and then also in the England ELS squad 24 hours later, with the 20-year-old joining up with that age group for the first time in his young career. And having been picked to start by head coach Paul Nevin, he enjoyed a dream debut as the Young Lions cruised to U20 Euro Elite League victory.

Peck played a major role in England’s second goal and could easily have claimed it himself, getting on the end of Ryan Andrews’ cut-back to hit an effort on goal. That effort deflected off international teammate and former Leeds United youngster Max Dean, who claimed the goal.

Blades academy prospect Peck did get a debut goal shortly after the breakthrough, again finding himself in a good position to head home Jacob Wright’s set-piece. And as England continued to assert their dominance the United man was well-placed once again to set up another with Bramall Lane connections.

A curled cross found Peck at the back post and with the chance to squeeze home a second, he instead decided to turn provider and nodded the ball across to former Blades academy man Will Lankshear. The 19-year-old, now at Tottenham Hotspur who he joined for around £2million in 2022, tapped into an empty net to cap off an excellent evening and a dream debut for Peck.

Peck’s call-up to the England ELS came via unfortunate circumstances for all involved at United but Friday’s performance is another example of him stepping up when called on. The youngster has started 11 of his side’s 15 Championship games this season, often filling in for one of Arblaster or Vinicius Souza, and is keeping the more senior options on their toes with a string of fine performances.

“I'm in amongst it a lot more in the first team but I wouldn't say I have established myself enough yet,” Peck told the Star of his breakout campaign in September. “There is still a lot more to come, but I feel more amongst it. All the boys are close, it feels good. I came through the U18s and built up to the 21s before I started training with them and slowly but surely, I’ve managed to progress. The manager has shown a lot of faith and trust in me. He’s played me, and I am just trying to repay that.”