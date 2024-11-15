It was a summer of real change at Bramall Lane following last season’s brutal experience in the Premier League, with Sheffield United waving goodbye to dozens of players in a bid to make an instant return to the top flight. Amongst those to depart were club legends and relatively unknown names; loanees who made a mark and others who barely registered with Blades.
The freshen-up has certainly done the trick, with United heading into the international break joint top of the Championship and with no other club having won more games or points so far this season. But what happened to those who moved elsewhere in the summer? We had a look at 31 players who are now plying their trade elsewhere to see how they are getting on - with drubbings, unwanted records and a search for a new club all featuring in our gallery...
1. Will Osula
A somewhat surprising departure in the summer as he made the move to Newcastle for an initial £10m and is very much seen as one for the future, with six appearances for the Magpies featuring one League Cup start so far for Eddie Howe’s side | Getty Images
2. Sam Curtis
The highly-rated right-back arrived at United in January but found first-team opportunities limited and moved to Peterborough United on loan in the summer, earning rave reviews with his early performances. Left out of the Ireland U21 squad over this break in order to get some valuable minutes with Posh | Joe Dent/theposh.com. Photo: Joe Dent
3. Ivo Grbic
No tears were shed amongst Blades fans when the Croatian moved out on loan after the UK window closed, joining Turkish Süper Lig club Çaykur Rizespor until the end of the season. He suffered a nightmare debut, conceding five against Galatasaray in the first of three defeats in a row but Rizespor have picked up a little since then | Getty Images
4. Max Lowe
Moved across the city and returned last weekend in defeat | SWFC YouTube
