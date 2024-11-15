It was a summer of real change at Bramall Lane following last season’s brutal experience in the Premier League , with Sheffield United waving goodbye to dozens of players in a bid to make an instant return to the top flight. Amongst those to depart were club legends and relatively unknown names; loanees who made a mark and others who barely registered with Blades.

The freshen-up has certainly done the trick, with United heading into the international break joint top of the Championship and with no other club having won more games or points so far this season. But what happened to those who moved elsewhere in the summer? We had a look at 31 players who are now plying their trade elsewhere to see how they are getting on - with drubbings, unwanted records and a search for a new club all featuring in our gallery...