Sheffield remains red and white this evening after Sheffield United maintained their recent unbeaten record in Steel City derbies by beating Wednesday 1-0 at Bramall Lane. It wasn’t pretty at times as the two sides faced each other for the first time in five years but Tyrese Campbell’s second-half finish proved the difference.
The result also sent the Blades joint top of the Championship table going into the international break as they took another little step towards getting back into the Premier League next season. Here’s how we rated United’s players on the afternoon...
1. Michael Cooper 7
Difficult to mark as he didn't have a save to make but what he had to do in terms of coming off his line and punching etc was calm and composed. | Getty Images
2. Alfie Gilchrist 6
Looked to get forward as often as possible in the first half but didn't get much joy out of the Wednesday backline and made way at half-time for Seriki, with the youngster offering more attacking thrust down the right
| Getty Images
3. Harry Souttar 8
Dominant in the air as ever but a decisive touch at a near-post flicked effort diverted what could have been a bigger issue for the Blades in the first half. Did the basics of defending very well and used every ounce of experience to help United close out the result, provoking the second-biggest roar of the afternoon with a late challenge that won the ball, the throw-in and almost took Smith with it
| Getty Images
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7.5
So composed early on with the rest of the players seemingly playing at 100mph, with a couple of good passes to keep possession when most others would have looked to find Row Z in a game of this magnitude. Also wasn't found wanting when the battle became more physical, either, enjoying a real tussle with Smith from a corner after the defender got a hand in the face from the Owls sub
| Sportimage
