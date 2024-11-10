Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder addresses Ollie Arblaster injury concern after United's big derby win

Sheffield United will assess the extent of Oliver Arblaster’s knee injury over the international break after the “devastated” Blades skipper was forced off at half-time of his side’s Sheffield derby victory over Wednesday this afternoon. Boyhood Blade Arblaster wore the armband on his first experience of the derby but didn’t reappear after the break after twice going down in the first half.

It was another significant injury blow for the Blades, already missing Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster, but they overcame it to prevail 1-0 thanks to Tyrese Campbell’s second-half winner. United at least have just under two weeks until their next game, away at Coventry, with Arblaster’s involvement in the England U20 squad over the break now in jeapordy.

"He was devastated to come off at half-time,” Wilder, who replaced Arblaster with Sydie Peck at the break, said afterwards. “I had to drag the captain's armband off him I thought Sydie gave us bite and legs. Femi was a tactical decision, we never got around that side quickly enough. They press with a three at the top, really aggressive.

“Harrison Burrows played too high first half but we tried to turn that around. I thought Femi's introduction showed we wanted to win it. We were bold in our subs. We had to make one with Sydie for Blaster but Femi gave is that drive and that energy, his 1st run he had a go at Max Lowe. You never know what they're going to do, decision-making, but to a man they made decent decisions and the reason we got that win.”

Asked if Arblaster’s injury was a serious one, Wilder replied: "I really don't know. I don't think it is. I think he fell heavily on the astroturf part of the grass and jolted his knee. We'll get it scanned and hopefully, fingers crossed, he'll be okay for Coventry.”