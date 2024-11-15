Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are back in action after the international break

Sheffield United take on Coventry City away in their next game on 23rd November. They will be in confident mood after winning the Steel City Derby last time out.

Sheffield Wednesday will want to bounce back with a win against Cardiff City at home. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship....

Plymouth Argyle eye midfielder

Plymouth Argyle are reportedly interested in a move for Hammarby midfielder Fredrik Hammar, according to a report by Danish news outlet Aftonbladet. The 23-year-old, who is a former Sweden youth international, is being linked with a move to England this winter.

Hammar was on the books at Brentford from 2019 to 2021. He has been with his current club since joining them in 2021 and has since scored once in 59 games in all competitions.

Blackburn Rovers weighing up recall

Blackburn Rovers could recall winger Dilan Markanday from his loan at Chesterfield. The winger was given the green light to link up with the League Two new boys this past summer to get some game time under his belt.

He has since played 13 matches for the Spirerites altogether and has found the net on five occasions. The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man is due to spend the whole season with Paul Cook’s side.

In this latest update regarding his future, Blackburn boss John Eustace has said, as per the Lancashire Telegraph: “Possibly (he could return). January is when the FA Cup is around again so we will monitor that. He has done amazingly well and that is why we sent him there. Dilan is a fantastic young, exciting player. I don’t think he’s developed properly over the last few years in terms of his game time.

“It was important that he went out and got game time. We set him the challenge to go out and star at that level. He is doing that at the moment.”

He added: “We will assess that in January going forward and see if we think he can come back and make a difference for us.”

Burnley man wants Swansea City return

Burnley defender Connor Roberts has said he is open to returning to Swansea City in the future. His contract at Turf Moor expires at the end of this campaign and he is due to become a free agent in June 2025 as things stand.

He spent the second-half of last term at Leeds United on loan and helped them reach the play-off final. However, they were beaten at Wembley by Southampton.

He has said on the BBC Wales Sport’s Feast of Football podcast: “Hopefully one day I can go back to Swansea and I can be on their team for once. There will hopefully be good memories when I do go back and play for them again. But at the moment I am a Burnley player and I want to win every game and do my best for the Burnley fans and everyone associated with that club.”