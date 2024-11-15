Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Davies sends message to Sheffield United supporters ahead of timely boost after international break

Sheffield United are set to receive a long-awaited injury boost after the international break with the return of midfielder Tom Davies - which could be particularly timely. The former Everton man has endured a frustrating start to his Blades career fitness-wise, but has been earmarked to make a big contribution to the club’s promotion attempt.

Davies has been sidelined with a hamstring issue that saw him visit a specialist in Germany over the summer, and has been drip-fed minutes in recent weeks with the Blades’ U21s as he nears full match fitness. He gave a tempter of what Blades fans can perhaps expect with a stunning strike in United’s 7-2 hammering of Huddersfield Town on Monday, smashing home beautifully on the volley.

Davies - who posted some behind-the-scenes shots of Sunday’s Sheffield derby win over Wendesday on Instagram, with the caption: “Can’t wait to be back on the pitch with the lads! ❤️⚔️🤍,” - opened up recently about the mental struggles of being sidelined, telling ITV: "Football is the only thing and the most important thing, which it has been for me for a long time.

“But when it was the only thing in my life and it wasn't going well, it was like my whole world wasn't going well. Being a man involved in football, being a Northern man from a working-class family, it can be that you just work hard and you get on with things. You just try your best and things will come good, and you don't really concern yourself with the other stuff."

His return will be a timely boost for boss Chris Wilder, especially amid some concern over skipper Oliver Arblaster after he made way at half-time of Sunday’s derby win after appearing to damage a knee. The 20-year-old went for a scan earlier this week, we understand, and although the prognosis has not been officially confirmed, the Blades are desperately hoping he will not be set for a spell on the sidelines.

Many of United’s other key men have jetted off over the international break but are not just putting their feet up in the sun, with many - including Davies - taking on extra conditioning sessions in warm climates in a bid to make sure they hit the ground running when the Championship season resumes at Coventry City next weekend, with the Blades looking to maintain their superb early-season form that has given them a real platform for another promotion bid.

“Tom played another 90 minutes in the U21s on Monday, and he’s ready for selection,” said boss Wilder. “A few players have been dropped into that over the last few weeks but rest and recovery is key [over the international break], how you go about that and go about your work. What's needed to be done in this period is important. It's been a difficult period in terms of what happened and some of the results we've had but the response has been outstanding. And the results have been a great reaction to walking off the pitch at Middlesbrough.”