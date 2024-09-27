Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sydie Peck makes welcome Sheffield United promise after exciting breakthrough moment

Just a few months after seeing his pal Oliver Arblaster enjoy a meteoric rise to prominence, Sydie Peck is having a pretty good go at emulating him. The Sheffield United pair are the same age, both 20, and came through the ranks of United’s academy - albeit with slightly different paths.

Peck arrived at United from Arsenal - ironically as boss Chris Wilder’s final signing of his first spell - while Arblaster has been in the Blades system since he was a young boy. They are just two of the exciting young prospects being churned out by the Shirecliffe talent factory and one will deputise for the other this weekend at Portsmouth, with Arblaster set to miss the trip to Fratton Park with an ankle injury.

His misfortune, on the eve of last weekend’s home victory over Derby County, became Peck’s opportunity as he made his full league debut for the Blades and wasted no time making his mark. Blades fans have been impressed, both with his energy and commitment to the cause but also his calmness and composure on the ball. With his development on the pitch comes more exposure off it and earlier this week, before the long trip to Fratton Park, Peck sat down with the local media to assess his season so far.

“I'm in amongst it a lot more in the first team but I wouldn't say I have established myself enough yet,” Peck said. “There is still a lot more to come, but I feel more amongst it. All the boys are close, it feels good. I came through the U18s and built up to the 21s before I started training with them and slowly but surely, I’ve managed to progress. The manager has shown a lot of faith and trust in me. He’s played me, and I am just trying to repay that.”

While Peck is likely to deputise for Arblaster on the south coast many Unitedites are already excited about the potential prospect of both men anchoring the Blades’ midfield for many more years to come. “There's been loads of players who have come through the academy,” Peck added. “Players who are here still like Blaster and Brooksy, and others like Will Osula and Jebbo.

“Me and Blaster have a good relationship. It is obviously healthy competition, which is good, and we get on well. I think he has his qualities and I've got mine; - both qualities can help the team, and that's all that matters. We have come through the youth ranks, we're in the same position, and like I said it is healthy competition, and it is good for both of us.”

Peck has also enjoyed the experience of playing alongside Brazilian midfielder Vini Souza, who has turned around his Bramall Lane fortunes and established himself as one of the most important members of Wilder’s first-team squad. “He's a character on and off the pitch,” said Peck on United’s stand-in skipper in the absence of Jack Robinson and Arblaster

“He's a good lad and it is nice to play with him. He's always had a good attitude on the pitch, and on the training field. He's always helping me, with little details. He's great. We're close next to each other at the game, we're always talking to each other, at time and during the game. There's always that relationship."