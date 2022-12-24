Sheffield United’s coaching staff do not plan to terminate any of the loan signings they made during last summer’s transfer window, The Star has been told.

The news, relayed ahead of Boxing Day’s game against Coventry City at Bramall Lane, appears to assuage fears that Reda Khadra could be sent back to Brighton and Hove Albion after struggling to command a regular place in Paul Heckingbottom’s starting eleven during the first half of the season.

The German under-21 international was the most celebrated of the deals Heckingbottom brokered last summer when a series of budget cuts, implemented following United’s defeat in the Championship play-off semi-finals, required him to focus on temporary rather than permanent acquisitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But having seen Manchester City duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee become regular features in the side which enters the meeting with Mark Robins’ team ranked second in the table, Khadra continues to be used predominantly from the bench although Heckingbottom insists he will enjoy greater opportunities over the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The loans, I want to keep them all,” United’s manager said. “Who knows what might happen, you can never say with absolute certainty so, in a sense, what’s the point in me talking about it? But I want to keep them all, yes.”

With United owner Prince Abdullah bin Mus’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud holding talks about selling the club midway through a potential promotion winning campaign and the new training surface recently installed at the Randox Health Academy yet to become fully operational, Heckingbottom’s access to funding is clearly limited. Despite confirming that his priority when the market reopens next month is “keeping the squad together” rather than bolstering its numbers, the 45-year-old insists the decisions to hire Khadra, Doyle and McAtee were fully costed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The loans, I know what the financial situation laid out in the summer was,” continued Heckingbottom, who also brought in Ciaran Clark from Newcastle. “I want to fight to keep us together. Potential investment or not.”

Anel Ahmedhodzic, the only player United paid a fee for following their defeat by Nottingham Forest, is set to face City after recovering from the illness which ruled him out before the World Cup break. Clark is also fit again while Sander Berge, Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe and Doyle, who had been receiving treatment for injuries, all featured in the 18 Heckingbottom named for the victory over Wigan Athletic. Jack Robinson is also understood to be available for selection after a short lay-off but former City midfielder John Fleck could miss out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James McAtee, on loan from Manchester City, in action for Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Speaking about Prince Abdullah’s decision to consider relinquishing control of United as his side chases Premier League football, Heckingbottom acknowledged there will inevitably be some “fall out” from the Saudi Arabian’s negotiations. Either for good or for bad. Talks between Prince Abdullah and the individuals concerned are understood to have reached an advanced stage, with the English Football League now aware of developments in South Yorkshire. Earlier this year, Henry Mauriss, who had previously made a play for Newcastle before they were purchased by a consortium led by the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, appeared set to buy United but the American businessman’s proposed takeover eventually collapsed despite being granted a ‘period of exclusivity’ by the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reda Khadra's opportunities at Sheffield United have been limited since arriving from Brighton and Hive Albion: Andrew Yates / Sportimage