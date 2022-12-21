Sheffield United are understood to be locked in talks with a potential investor, or investors, about a takeover which could mark the end of HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz’s reign.

If a deal is agreed, The Star’s James Shield identifies five important items on any new owner’s in-tray.

Purchase the property portfolio: When Prince Abdullah became the sole owner of United, following his High Court battle with Kevin McCabe, his ascension to power was dependent upon striking a deal for Bramall Lane, the adjacent hotel, Randox Health Academy and other assorted interests. Recent events at Coventry City have shown what can happen when a club becomes a tenant in its own home. Any deal to buy United must also include these sites as well. Otherwise, there could be trouble in future.

Address the contract situation: Sixteen players could leave at the end of the season, when either their deals or loan expire. This isn’t an opportunity to reshape the squad, as some people have tried to portray it. Instead, it’s a recipe for confusion and disaster, even though some of those set to become free agents have extension clauses written into their agreements. Paul Heckingbottom isn’t to blame for this situation. But his predecessor Chris Wilder made a point of ensuring the power rested with United when it came to renegotiating terms and conditions. It doesn’t any more. The talks, or lack of them, with Iliman Ndiaye following his World Cup exploits have shown that.

Build a new training ground: Conditions at United’s present site aren’t up to scratch. Not even for a top level Championship club, let alone one with aspirations of returning to the Premier League. Improvements have been made. And these have been welcome. But even the new first team surface there, which was supposed to open over the summer but is still waiting to become fully functional, is something of a make-do-and-mend job. The cheapest way of rectifying this situation, and most sensible given the lack of available space at the Randox Health Academy, would be to build a new one elsewhere.

Provide a competitive transfer budget: Partly through accident, partly through design, United have the deepest squad in the division. In terms of its calibre. But there will come a time when either some of its biggest names leave or simply become too jaded to perform at the required level. Heckingbottom and his recruitment department have performed wonders on a limited budget. So did Wilder. Unfortunately, until governance of the game changes, access to money is always the best way of achieving continued success. And one suspects plenty of it, whether United go up or not, will be required soon in order to continue building on their good work.

Secure category one academy status: The youth system is the one area where United have consistently delivered excellent results. But as the recent departures of Will Lankshear, Kylan Midwood and others have shown, value for money will never be achieved until United lose the handicap imposed on them by the Elite Player Performance Plan, which enables those with the highest academy grading to recruit youngsters at a fraction of their true worth.

Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Sheffield United owner: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Sheffield United are second in the Championship table after an impressive start to the season