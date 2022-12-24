John Fleck has not suffered a recurrence of the leg fracture which ruled him out of action earlier this season.

But the Sheffield United midfielder will miss Boxing Day’s game against his former club Coventry City at Bramall Lane, manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed.

After briefly returning to action, Fleck has watched United’s last three games having taken what Heckingbottom described as a “knock right on the area” of bone he broke. Although he is thought to be taking part in light training duties at the Randox Health Academy, the 31-year-old is not yet in a position to return to the starting eleven.

Quashing fears that medics had diagnosed a re-fracture, Heckingbottom told The Star: “It’s his leg but it’s not gone again, no. It’s just not healed. You know Flecky, he’ll out himself forward for selection no matter what. He’s disappointed to miss one training session, let alone a game.”

With a number of influential performers returning from action since the World Cup break, including Norway international Sander Berge, Heckingbottom has taken the decision to remove Fleck from the frontline until United’s medical department are satisfied the damage has been repaired. But with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, Fleck, who has twice won promotion since moving to South Yorkshire in 2016, will be desperate to return as quickly as possible.

United are second in the table and will move level on points with leaders Burnley if they beat eighth placed City.

“John was just in too much discomfort,” Heckingbottom said. “But we’re working with him.”

John Fleck was a major player for Sheffield United last season and has been influential this term too: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

