Both owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’d bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and representatives of his United World portfolio have indicated in the past they would hold talks with individuals or companies keen on providing funding for the Championship club. Soon after he won control of United, following a protracted High Court battle with Kevin McCabe, it emerged Prince Abdullah had held talks with the Bin Laden family about supporting his plans although the discussions eventually came to nothing.

Asked if members of the Saudi Arabian business community could buy Manchester United, following the Glazer family’s admission it could sell, sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal replied: “From the private sector, I can’t speak on their behalf, but there is a lot of interest and appetite and passion about football. It’s the most-watched league in Saudi and the region and you have a lot of fans of the Premier League. We will definitely support it if any [Saudi] private sector comes in, because we know that’s going to reflect positively on sports within the kingdom. If there’s an investor willing to do so and the numbers add up, why not?”

The Star understands that a media organisation from Saudi Arabia also considered the possibility of pumping funding into United several years ago although, again, the proposal was not ultimately actioned. But Prince Abdulaziz’ admission could pave the way for them to explore fresh avenues, given that it would appear to quell fears Saudi officials would prefer the country’s subjects to back Newcastle. United brokered a partnership with Yelo, a car rental company based in Riyadh, in October 2020.

Previously known as Alwefaq Rent a Car, Yelo’s branding is now a familiar sight at Bramall Lane and features prominently on the training kit of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad. The company also entered into arrangements with Beerschot and other members of United World, as well as United.

Given the furore surrounding the Saudi Arabian public investment fund’s takeover at St James’ Park - which followed the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, committed, according to US intelligence, with the “likely” knowledge of high-ranking members of the Middle Eastern country’s regime - private rather than direct governmental funding could prove less controversial among critics and human rights groups. Individual business people can not always be held accountable for the actions of those who rule their homelands. The claims in the declassified report, released to the US Congress, have always been “categorically denied” by officials in Saudi Arabia’s capital, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Abdulaziz also admitted, during an interview with BBC Sport, that his nation could consider a bid to stage the World Cup at some point in the future. The tournament, which involves United’s Iliman Ndiaye and Adam Davies, is currently taking place in Qatar.

“Who wouldn’t want to host the World Cup?” Prince Abdulaziz said during an interview with BBC Sport. “Any country in the world would love to host the World Cup.”

Sheffield United's home, Bramall Lane: George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United's training kit features the branding of a Riyadh based firm: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

