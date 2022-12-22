Earlier this week, when he was eavesdropping on Kolo Toure’s post-match interview before facing the media himself, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom’s chest swelled with pride as the former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender talked about his squad.

A two-time Premier League winner who played alongside Didier Drogba for the Ivory Coast, Toure possesses an intimate understanding of what it takes to be a success. And referencing the visitors’ self-belief, determination and slavish devotion to the pressing game their coaching staff had devised before beating the Wigan Athletic team he took charge of towards the end of last month, Toure believed most of the pre-requisites were evident within the United ranks.

Now, after consistently producing results in terribly difficult circumstances, Heckingbottom is preparing to reward his men for what he described as their “sacrifices” following the 2-1 victory at the DW Stadium - a win which left them second in the Championship table, three points behind leaders Burnley and five above third place, ahead of Boxing Day’s meeting with Coventry City. Not with words of praise, however. But by granting some of those who have pushed themselves through the pain barrier in recent months to prevent what should have been a debilitating injury crisis from hijacking United’s campaign a well earned rest.

“In the past, we’ve never had the luxury of being able to protect players,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “There’s been people going out there when, ordinarily, they probably wouldn’t have been and that’s been noted. They’ve put their bodies on the line, often knowing that they might not get much thanks for it. Hopefully, going forward, that’s now going to change.”

Finally, for probably the first time since he was appointed 13 months ago, Heckingbottom is preparing to enter a match with some difficult choices to make. Seriously difficult ones, given that Sander Berge, Tommy Doyle, Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle and Daniel Jebbison have all returned to fitness after missing long periods of a run which has seen United take 19 points from their last eight outings.

“The good thing, from my perspective, is that we’ve now got players who know that their place in the team isn’t a given,” Heckingbottom continued, revealing why he expects United’s promotion challenge to gather momentum during the second half of the campaign. “I don’t mean that with any disrespect whatsoever to the lads who have been going out there. Sometimes, they had to though.

“I know that we’ve got really good players who can come in now, who are pushing for a start or a place in the side and are performing well enough in training to do it.

“Everyone wants to play, every footballer is the same. So having that competition is really healthy.”

Billy Sharp was on target for Sheffield United against Wigan Athletic: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Another benefit is the greater tactical flexibility United now possess. Just over two months ago, when they were beaten by City at the CBS Arena, Heckingbottom entered the fixture without Berge, Enda Stevens, Anel Ahmedhodzic and the suspended Wes Foderingham. When Rhys Norrington-Davies joined them on the sidelines, sustaining the hamstring problem which would rule him out of the World Cup, there was precious little United could do to change the dynamic of a contest settled by Martyn Waghorn’s late penalty.

As the division takes shape, the pressure builds and the margins for error become increasingly tight, Heckingbottom insisted United’s diminishing casualty list could bring other benefits too.

“Things are so competitive and the difference between success and failure is so slim,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate in the past to open up some decent leads and be able to go from there. When that hasn’t happened, because it won’t in every game, there’s been times when we’ve wanted to make changes to keep the impetus going and not been able to do it. Now we can bring in more energy. One difference coming up, when you look at the schedule, is that after this period there’s a lot more Saturday to Saturday spells. That means players can go out there and really empty the tank now as well.”

City entered October’s clash with United at the foot of the table. But with Mark Robins performing wonders to insulate them from the off-the-pitch matters threatening to engulf his employers, they will make the journey to South Yorkshire ranked eighth.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is pleased with his team's work off the ball as well as on it: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

“We’ve got to be happy,” said Heckingbottom, whilst also acknowledging the danger posed by opponents who have won four of their last six. “We’ve picked up some good points and when we haven’t, we’ve had a good reason why. We’ve fallen short of the standards we usually set, that’s why.

“The players have a mentality about them. Even when we’ve had so many lads out, they’ve kept that and it’s a mentality that tells them they’ve got to win regardless.”

That mindset was in evidence in Greater Manchester, where after racing into a two nil lead following strikes by John Egan and Billy Sharp, United were in danger of being pegged back when Nathan Broadhead pounced. Some of their defending during the closing stages was desperate. But it was also totally committed with Egan, Ahmedhodzic and the fit again Ciaran Clark all making important blocks or interceptions.

“It’s impossible to dominate every game or all the way through one,” Heckingbottom said. “People don’t understand how hard that is, especially at this level. We try, as everyone does. But there’s times when you have to dig in and show a different side to your character. It’s one this team, I believe, has shown that it’s got.”

Wigan Athletic manager Kolo Toure was impressed by Sheffield United: Tim Goode/PA Wire.