Reda Khadra could be one of the main beneficiaries of Sheffield United’s improved strength in depth following the World Cup break.

After enduring a difficult start to his career at Bramall Lane, the return of several key players from injury during the win over Huddersfield Town had seemingly threatened to limit the German’s opportunities moving forward.

But United manager Paul Heckingbottom insisted the opposite is true, given the increased strategic flexibility it provides coaching staff.

Explaining how the form of Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie had prompted a change of tactics earlier this term, Heckingbottom said: “Because of how the season has gone, with two lads up front doing so well, we’ve changed the shape a bit from the one we used to use which was a 3-4-3. That would suit Reda perfectly. But with people coming back, we’ll be able to do more different things.

“Think about Reda’s contributions, and he’s still had plenty. He came on and won us the game at Swansea City earlier this season. He’s helped us in lots of others and he certainly helped us out there.”

Like Billy Sharp, whose early strike proved enough to settle the game against Huddersfield, Khadra, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, made a positive impression when United faced Rotherham in a behind closed doors friendly as part of their preparations for the Championship restart.

But it was his ability to enable United to execute their game plan, more than his directness, which impressed Heckingbottom the most after being introduced at a pivotal stage of the fixture.

Detailing how Khadra had dovetailed with fellow substitute McBurnie, Heckingbottom said: “We had instructions to get close to Oli, because we needed to do that. We had to make that change to help us get back on the ball. He’s champing at the bit and he wants to play well, which he has.”

Reda Khadra of Sheffield United impressed after replacing goalscorer Billy Sharp against Huddersfield Town: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“At Rotherham, he was very lively,” Heckingbottom added. “And he’ll certainly benefit from that, without a shadow of a doubt. He did exactly what we wanted to see from him out there. I thought he did really well.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was impressed by Reda Khadra's attention to detail: Andrew Yates / Sportimage