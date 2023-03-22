Blades star Berge was heavily linked with a January transfer, with Newcastle and West Ham particularly keen

Sander Berge has broken his silence on January speculation about a move away from Sheffield United.

The Norwegian midfielder looked set to be on his way out of Bramall Lane after being pulled out of an FA Cup clash at Wrexham at the 11th hour, amid interest from Premier League side Fulham.

Fellow top-flight clubs Newcastle United and West Ham United were also interested in Berge, who remained at Bramall Lane past the January deadline after a late U-turn by the Bramall Lane board.

Speaking to TV2 on international duty with Norway, Berge said: “I was prepared to go and play a cup match, first and foremost, and was looking forward to it. I had visitors and people would come and watch a match. It didn’t turn out that way and I was told that I was not part of the squad.

“Then it was a bit like that back and forth. The club and my agents (Morten Wivestad and Mike Kjølø) tried to see what was possible to achieve. There was interest there.

“It never got to the point where I needed to make a choice. I wasn’t very involved. It passed, then I was playing matches again. There will be speculation. The boys know how to make a bit of fun out of it.”

Berge insists he was not unsettled by yet more speculation about his future, having been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane in every single transfer window since the Blades were relegated from the Premier League.

“I see that it can look like that from the outside, that it will be the same pattern every time, but I don’t stress,” Berge added. “Teammates and people around joke a bit about it when it comes up again and again, but for me it’s just about focusing on football.”

Talk about Berge’s next destination is expected to continue this summer, whether or not United follow through and secure promotion to the Premier League next season, as he enters the final year of the contract he signed back in 2020 when he became the Blades’ record signing.

On his future, Berge - who helped United book a semi-final date against Manchester City and his international teammate Erling Haaland at the weekend - added: “It is difficult to say in football. You shouldn’t predict too far ahead, because things change quickly. I’ll have to take that when the time comes.

“Now we have a promotion to play for and a Wembley semi-final against Erling. What more could you ask for?”

