News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
32 minutes ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
2 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
2 hours ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
16 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
18 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK

Sheffield United confirm season ticket prices and sale date ahead of possible Prem return

Blades 2023/24 season tickets available to renew today ahead of potential Premier League return

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:01 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 09:10 GMT

Sheffield United have confirmed season ticket details for next season, ahead of a possible return to the Premier League, with renewals now available online.

Current season ticket holders who renew for the 2023/24 season before 5pm on April 5, 2023, will pay only £1 per game more than this campaign to secure their seat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United star sends warning to “best in world” Man City ahead of Wembley

Most Popular

United have also partnered with PayPal to offer fans the option to pay for their season tickets over three instalments. The deadline for renewals is April 5, at 5pm at which point sales will be suspended until further notice. Season-ticket holders who don’t renew by this date risk losing their seat and the price guarantee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United’s chief executive officer, Stephen Bettis, said: “With one of the highest average attendances yet again in the Championship, the impressive support of Sheffield United fans has been incredible.

Hecky proves laughable doubters wrong again as star reveals secrets

“And in the current economic climate we are conscious of other financial pressures, so we have kept pricing as affordable as possible for next season.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Season ticket prices are as follows:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
SSB Law Kop Stand
  • Adult
  • Over 60 Disabled
  • YA U22/ Student +22
  • Under 18
  • £380.50
  • £258.00
  • £197.00
  • £76.25
South Stand, DSM John Street & CS2 Family Corner
  • Adult
  • Over 60 Disabled
  • YA U22/ Student +22
  • Under 18
  • £490.50
  • £298.00
  • £197.00
  • £85.25
Bramall Lane Upper/Corner
  • Adult
  • Over 60 Disabled
  • YA U22/ Student +22
  • Under 18
  • £435.50
  • £283.00
  • £197.00
  • £80.75
Disabled Enclosure Wheelchairs + Specific Ambulant AreaN/A
  • 172.00

Paul Heckingbottom’s men are second in the Championship table and are three points clear of their nearest challengers Middlesbrough, with a game in hand. They are also through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester City at Wembley. Ticket information for that clash is yet to be released.

‘Redraw!’ - Blades confusion over City draw cleared up amid theories