Blades 2023/24 season tickets available to renew today ahead of potential Premier League return

Sheffield United have confirmed season ticket details for next season, ahead of a possible return to the Premier League, with renewals now available online.

Current season ticket holders who renew for the 2023/24 season before 5pm on April 5, 2023, will pay only £1 per game more than this campaign to secure their seat.

United have also partnered with PayPal to offer fans the option to pay for their season tickets over three instalments. The deadline for renewals is April 5, at 5pm at which point sales will be suspended until further notice. Season-ticket holders who don’t renew by this date risk losing their seat and the price guarantee.

United’s chief executive officer, Stephen Bettis, said: “With one of the highest average attendances yet again in the Championship, the impressive support of Sheffield United fans has been incredible.

“And in the current economic climate we are conscious of other financial pressures, so we have kept pricing as affordable as possible for next season.”

Season ticket prices are as follows:

SSB Law Kop Stand Adult

Over 60 Disabled

YA U22/ Student +22

Under 18 £380.50

£258.00

£197.00

£76.25 South Stand, DSM John Street & CS2 Family Corner Adult

Over 60 Disabled

YA U22/ Student +22

Under 18 £490.50

£298.00

£197.00

£85.25 Bramall Lane Upper/Corner Adult

Over 60 Disabled

YA U22/ Student +22

Under 18 £435.50

£283.00

£197.00

£80.75 Disabled Enclosure Wheelchairs + Specific Ambulant Area N/A 172.00