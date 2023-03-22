Unfortunate Blades striker broke jaw and suffered concussion after returning from loan spell

Unlucky Sheffield United striker Will Osula issued another timely reminder of his ability in front of goal, ahead of a huge final straight in the race for the Premier League.

The teenage striker was recalled from his loan spell at Derby County earlier this season as an insurance policy for the remainder of the Championship campaign, but his hopes of competing for a place in the Blades’ first-team squad were hampered when he suffered a concussion and a fractured jaw playing for the U21s.

Osula announced his return with a brace in a 4-0 rout of an experienced Burnley side, who included Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis in their side at centre-half.

“It was a good win; we had a good first half and an even better second one,” Osula said. “I was happy we were at it today and the clean sheets makes the day even better.

“It could have been more than four as well.

“I feel good, I feel fit and sharp. I’m back now and ready to kick on now.

“At the moment I just feel like I’ve got to keep scoring goals and showing what I can do on the pitch, and then time will tell.

“This is my club, the club I’m at.”

Osula has made five senior appearances for the Blades off the bench and is highly-rated by the club’s coaching staff, having made his international debut for Denmark’s U19 side last year. His loan spell at Derby saw him find the back of the net five times in 21 appearances in all competitions.

