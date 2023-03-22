Baldock didn’t complete training session with Greece after feeling discomfort in his calf

Sheffield United will be anxiously monitoring developments in the Greece camp over the international break after news that George Baldock, the Blades’ wing-back, failed to complete a training session with his national side after complaining of discomfort in his calf.

The 30-year-old was preparing for Friday’s European Championship qualifier away to Gibraltar with his international teammates yesterday when he felt the issue. Greek media also claimed that Andreas Bouchalakis also did not join in with the main session and although Baldock was expected to return to training ahead of the Gibraltar clash, it will cause extra concern for Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff as they hope and pray that all 10 of their senior players away on international duty over this break return fit and healthy ahead of April 1’s trip to Norwich City.

After facing Gibraltar, Greece host Lithuania in a friendly and although Baldock will be desperate to add another cap to his tally after a protracted process to obtain Greek citizenship was finally approved in the summer, United will hope that common sense prevails at such a key time in their season as they look to evade the grasp of nearest promotion challengers Middlesbrough and seal their place in the Premier League next season.

A number of Baldock’s teammates are also on international duty around the world, including John Egan, Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic with the Republic of Ireland, Norway and Bosnia respectively.