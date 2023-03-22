News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
37 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
1 hour ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
2 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
2 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
4 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product

Big injury boost for Sheffield United as defender returns in 4-0 Burnley hammering

Promotion-winning Blade makes injury return for U21s after almost three months out

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:51 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:08 GMT

Promotion-winner Enda Stevens gave Sheffield United an injury boost for the crucial final part of the season after making his return from injury for the Blades’ U21s yesterday.

The Republic of Ireland international has not played since early January after picking up a muscle injury in training, joining fellow wing-back Rhys Norrington-Davies in the treatment room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Loan star Doyle outlines Blades’ case for him to face City in FA Cup semi-final

Most Popular

With Ben Osborn also sidelined, that has left Max Lowe as the Blades’ only senior and recognised left wing-back but boss Paul Heckingbottom may soon have a welcome selection headache for the final straight of his side’s promotion tilt, after the experienced Stevens played 45 minutes as planned in a 4-0 rout of Burnley at Bramall Lane.

Enda Stevens pictured in action on his comeback against Burnley
Enda Stevens pictured in action on his comeback against Burnley
Enda Stevens pictured in action on his comeback against Burnley
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burnley had six first-team players in their starting XI but Will Osula’s brace, and goals from Kyron Gordon and Louie Marsh, saw United move a step closer to sealing a third consecutive Professional Development League North title.

Blades confirm season ticket prices ahead of possible Prem return

“I think that’s as good as we’ve been all season,” said boss Michael Collins. “These are the games we want, we want ideally teams to go strong against us where they can.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That’s not always the case but it’s dropped well for us and they’ve thrown a few senior players in. They’re the tests we want, and credit to the lads. I thought they were outstanding.”

Hecky proves laughable doubters wrong again as star reveals secrets

Stevens’ return will represent a real boost for Heckingbottom as United look to get over the line in the promotion race. They go into April 1’s trip to Norwich City three points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough, with a game in hand over their nearest challengers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blades: Dewhurst, Sachdev, Stevens (Buyabu 46), Gordon, Barratt, Freckleton, Arblaster (L. Williams 76), Marsh, Osula (Smith 70), Hackford, Peck. Unused: Faxon, Havenhand.

‘Redraw!’ - Blades confusion over City draw cleared up amid theories

Enda StevensPaul Heckingbottom